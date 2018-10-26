Copa Holdings Reports Net Income of $57.7 million and EPS of $1.36 for the Third Quarter of 2018

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2018 (3Q18). The terms "Copa Holdings" and "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the third quarter of 2017 (3Q17).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Copa Holdings reported net income of US$57.7 million for 3Q18 or earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.36 , as compared to net income of US$105.3 million or earnings per share of US$2.48 in 3Q17.

for 3Q18 or earnings per share (EPS) of , as compared to net income of or earnings per share of in 3Q17. Operating income for 3Q18 came in at US$74.3 million , representing a 38.4% decrease over operating income of US$120.7 million in 3Q17, mainly as a result of a 4.3% increase in unit costs (CASM) due to higher fuel prices, and a 4.2% decrease in unit revenues (RASM) mostly due to weakness of the Brazilian and Argentinian currencies. Operating margin for 3Q18 came in at 11.0%, compared to an operating margin of 18.3% in 3Q17.

, representing a 38.4% decrease over operating income of in 3Q17, mainly as a result of a 4.3% increase in unit costs (CASM) due to higher fuel prices, and a 4.2% decrease in unit revenues (RASM) mostly due to weakness of the Brazilian and Argentinian currencies. Operating margin for 3Q18 came in at 11.0%, compared to an operating margin of 18.3% in 3Q17. For 3Q18, consolidated passenger traffic grew 4.8% while consolidated capacity grew 6.6%. As a result, consolidated load factor for the quarter decreased 1.4 percentage points to 84.3%.

Total revenues for 3Q18 increased 2.1% to US$672.4 million . Yield per passenger mile decreased 3.3% to 11.6 cents and RASM came in at 10.1 cents , or 4.2% below 3Q17.

. Yield per passenger mile decreased 3.3% to and RASM came in at , or 4.2% below 3Q17. Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) increased 4.3% from 8.6 cents in 3Q17 to 9.0 cents in 3Q18, driven by a 31.6% increase in the effective price of jet fuel. CASM excluding fuel costs decreased 5.5% from 6.3 cents in 3Q17 to 6.0 cents in 3Q18, mainly as a result of timing of expenses, fewer operational disruptions and cost reduction efforts.

in 3Q17 to in 3Q18, driven by a 31.6% increase in the effective price of jet fuel. CASM excluding fuel costs decreased 5.5% from in 3Q17 to in 3Q18, mainly as a result of timing of expenses, fewer operational disruptions and cost reduction efforts. Cash, short-term and long-term investments ended the quarter at US$915.8 million , representing 36.0% of the last twelve months' revenues.

, representing 36.0% of the last twelve months' revenues. Copa Holdings ended the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 102 aircraft – 1 Boeing 737 MAX9, 68 Boeing 737-800s, 14 Boeing 737-700s, and 19 Embraer-190s.

For 3Q18, Copa Airlines had an on-time performance of 88.3% and a flight-completion factor of 99.8%, maintaining its position among the best in the industry.

Subsequent Events

Copa Holdings will pay its fourth quarterly dividend of $0.87 per share on December 14 , to all Class A and Class B shareholders on record as of November 30, 2018 .

per share on , to all Class A and Class B shareholders on record as of . In October and November, Copa Airlines took delivery of its 2 nd and 3 rd Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, bringing Copa Holdings' consolidated fleet to 104 aircraft.

and 3 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, bringing Copa Holdings' consolidated fleet to 104 aircraft. As a result of the Company's continuing fleet optimization and efficiency efforts, in October the Company signed a letter of intent with Azorra Aviation for the sale of up to 6 Embraer-190 aircraft, 5 of which are expected to exit the fleet in 2019. In connection with the transaction an impairment of our entire Embraer-190 fleet and related spare parts will be caused. This impairment will generate a one-time non-cash loss of US$162.9 million , which will be recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018.

, which will be recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018. As part of its process to implement the new Lease accounting standard – IFRS 16 – the Company has determined that an error existed in its previously filed annual financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2017 , 2016 and 2015 filed on form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The error relates to the application of International Accounting Standard No. 16 related to componentization of required maintenance overhauls on our owned aircraft, which if properly applied, would have resulted in more quickly depreciating a portion of the owned aircraft, related to the first maintenance event for the airframe and certain components. The error in the application of this policy dates back to our initial adoption of IFRS in the year ended December 31, 2010 , and the principal impact of the correction is to reduce Property and Equipment and Retained Earnings, as well as to increase depreciation for each of the three years ended December 31, 2017 . The correction is non-cash. The estimated impact on the opening retained earnings as of January 1, 2015 is a reduction in equity of US$180 million , and for depreciation in each of the three years ended December 31, 2017 is an increase of US$15 million . The Company will file an amended Form 20F/A to reflect these adjustments.

Consolidated Financial

& Operating Highlights 3Q18 3Q17* Variance

vs. 3Q17 2Q18 Variance

vs. 2Q18 Revenue Passengers Carried ('000) 2,591 2,518 2.9% 2,458 5.4% RPMs (mm) 5,587 5,330 4.8% 5,384 3.8% ASMs (mm) 6,629 6,221 6.6% 6,446 2.8% Load Factor 84.3% 85.7% -1.4 p.p. 83.5% 0.7 p.p. Yield 11.6 12.0 -3.3% 11.4 2.3% PRASM (US$ Cents) 9.8 10.3 -4.8% 9.5 3.2% RASM (US$ Cents) 10.1 10.6 -4.2% 9.8 3.1% CASM (US$ Cents) 9.0 8.6 4.3% 9.0 0.8% CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 6.0 6.3 -5.5% 6.0 -0.1% Fuel Gallons Consumed (Millions) 84.2 80.0 5.3% 81.7 3.2% Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$ Dollars) 2.40 1.82 31.6% 2.35 2.3% Average Length of Haul (Miles) 2,156 2,117 1.9% 2,190 -1.6% Average Stage Length (Miles) 1,331 1,300 2.4% 1,331 -0.1% Departures 33,775 32,593 3.6% 32,843 2.8% Block Hours 114,009 108,916 4.7% 110,893 2.8% Average Aircraft Utilization (Hours) 12.3 11.7 4.4% 12.1 1.6% Operating Revenues (US$ mm) 672.4 658.7 2.1% 634.1 6.0% Operating Income (US$ mm) 74.3 120.7 -38.4% 57.1 30.2% Operating Margin 11.0% 18.3% -7.3 p.p. 9.0% 2.0 p.p. Net Income (US$ mm) 57.7 105.3 -45.2% 49.9 15.7% Adjusted Net Income (US$ mm) (1) 57.7 102.4 -43.6% 49.9 15.7% EPS - Basic and Diluted (US$) 1.36 2.48 -45.2% 1.18 15.7% Adjusted EPS - Basic and Diluted (US$) (1) 1.36 2.41 -43.6% 1.18 15.7% # of Shares - Basic and Diluted ('000) 42,469 42,430 0.1% 42,447 0.1%

(1)Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for 3Q17 exclude non-cash charges/gains associated with the mark-to-market of fuel hedges.

* Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS 15.

Note: Attached to this press release is a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 80 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 104 aircraft: 82 Boeing 737NGs, 3 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, and 19 EMBRAER-190s. For more information visit: www.copa.com.

Copa Holdings, S.A. Income Statement - IFRS (US$ Thousands)

























Unaudited

Unaudited

%

Unaudited

%



3Q18

3Q17*

Change

2Q18

Change Operating Revenues



















Passenger revenue

649,110

640,089

1.4%

611,605

6.1% Cargo and mail revenue

15,919

13,600

17.1%

16,003

-0.5% Other operating revenue

7,375

4,979

48.1%

6,528

13.0% Total Operating Revenue

672,405

658,668

2.1%

634,136

6.0%





















Operating Expenses



















Fuel

203,121

145,968

39.2%

192,474

5.5% Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

109,814

103,775

5.8%

108,449

1.3% Passenger servicing

26,487

27,008

-1.9%

26,113

1.4% Airport facilities and handling charges

47,415

45,222

4.8%

45,945

3.2% Sales and distribution

51,832

50,126

3.4%

52,760

-1.8% Maintenance, materials and repairs

24,626

39,777

-38.1%

27,840

-11.5% Depreciation and amortization

44,435

41,847

6.2%

43,261

2.7% Flight operations

27,434

26,535

3.4%

25,417

7.9% Aircraft rentals and other rentals

33,105

33,382

-0.8%

32,968

0.4% Cargo and courier expenses

2,139

1,801

18.8%

2,046

4.6% Other operating and administrative expenses

27,705

22,569

22.8%

19,787

40.0% Total Operating Expense

598,113

538,011

11.2%

577,061

3.6%





















Operating Profit

74,292

120,657

-38.4%

57,076

30.2%





















Non-operating Income (Expense):



















Finance cost

(8,954)

(8,639)

3.6%

(9,181)

-2.5% Finance income

6,228

4,801

29.7%

6,038

3.1% Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

(2,571)

593

n/m

3,583

n/m Net change in fair value of derivatives

-

2,946

n/m

-

n/m Other non-operating income (expense)

40

(616)

n/m

(279)

n/m Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

(5,257)

(916)

n/m

162

n/m





















Profit before taxes

69,035

119,741

-42.3%

57,237

20.6%





















Income tax expense

11,298

14,416

-21.6%

7,343

53.9%





















Net Profit

57,737

105,325

-45.2%

49,894

15.7%











































EPS - Basic and Diluted

1.36

2.48

-45.2%

1.18

15.7% Shares - Basic and Diluted

42,469,122

42,429,841

0.1%

42,447,386

0.1%





















* Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS 15

Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries Balance Sheet - IFRS (US$ Thousands) September 30 December 31

2018 2017

(Unaudited) (Restated) *





ASSETS









Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents 170,731 238,792 Restricted cash and cash equivalents - - Short-term investments 579,246 705,108 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 749,977 943,900





Accounts receivable, net 117,775 115,323 Accounts receivable from related parties 1,510 318 Expendable parts and supplies, net 93,294 81,825 Prepaid expenses 77,032 45,421 Other current assets 11,924 11,701 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,051,512 1,198,488





Long-term investments 165,856 65,953 Long-term accounts receivable 2,141 2,444 Long-term prepaid expenses 26,189 26,130 Property and equipment, net 2,972,969 2,825,904 Intangible, net 93,453 81,115 Net pension asset 4,879 3,185 Deferred tax assets 14,715 18,572 Other Non-Current Assets 33,638 31,140 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3,313,840 3,054,443





TOTAL ASSETS 4,365,351 4,252,931





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current Liabilities:



Current maturities of long-term debt 268,994 298,462 Accounts payable 125,834 116,554 Accounts payable to related parties 10,551 12,880 Air traffic liability 489,499 477,168 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 64,175 50,312 Taxes and interest payable 27,949 81,440 Accrued expenses payable 44,263 60,321 Income tax payable - 3,700 Other Current Liabilities 64 1,156 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,031,328 1,101,993





Long-term debt 918,688 876,119 Other long - term liabilities 130,805 123,182 Deferred tax Liabilities 46,586 50,628 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,096,079 1,049,929





TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,127,407 2,151,922





EQUITY



Issued Capital



Class A - 33,817,684 issued and 31,257,214 outstanding 21,087 21,038 Class B - 10,938,125 shares issued and outstanding 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 78,249 72,945 Treasury Stock (136,388) (136,388) Retained Earnings 2,027,386 1,775,426 Net Income 244,103 364,410 Other Comprehensive Income (3,960) (3,888) TOTAL EQUITY 2,237,944 2,101,009





TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 4,365,351 4,252,931





* Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS 15

Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the nine months ended September 30, (In US$ thousands)

















2018

2017

2016

















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities

298,084

522,527

384,822 Cash flow used in investing activities

(129,541)

(344,088)

(170,057) Cash flow used in financing activities

(236,604)

(260,533)

(197,677) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(68,061)

(82,094)

17,088 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

238,792

331,687

204,715 Cash and cash equivalents at September 30

$ 170,731

$ 249,593

$ 221,803



























Short-term investments

579,246

565,994

540,502 Long-term investments



165,856

155,953

954 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

-

-

10,128 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at September 30

$ 915,833

$ 971,540

$ 773,387



























* Restricted cash corresponds to margin calls to secure derivative financial instruments transactions.

Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non IFRS financial measures: CASM Excluding Fuel, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating income and net income. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

3Q18

3Q17*

2Q18













Net profit as Reported

$ 57,737

$ 105,325

$ 49,894













Special Items (adjustments):











Net change in fair value of derivatives

$ -

$ (2,946)

$ - Adjusted Net Income

$ 57,737

$ 102,379

$ 49,894













Shares used for Computation (in thousands)











Basic and Diluted

$ 42,469

$ 42,430

$ 42,447













Adjusted earnings per share - Basic and Diluted

$ 1.36

$ 2.41

$ 1.18













Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM











Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)

3Q18

3Q17*

2Q18













Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)

9.0

8.6

9.0 Aircraft fuel per ASM (in US$ Cents)

(3.1)

(2.3)

(3.0) Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)

6.0

6.3

6.0













* Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS 15

