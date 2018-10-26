Copa Holdings Reports Net Income of $57.7 million and EPS of $1.36 for the Third Quarter of 2018
18:08 ET
PANAMA CITY, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2018 (3Q18). The terms "Copa Holdings" and "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the third quarter of 2017 (3Q17).
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Copa Holdings reported net income of US$57.7 million for 3Q18 or earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.36, as compared to net income of US$105.3 million or earnings per share of US$2.48 in 3Q17.
- Operating income for 3Q18 came in at US$74.3 million, representing a 38.4% decrease over operating income of US$120.7 million in 3Q17, mainly as a result of a 4.3% increase in unit costs (CASM) due to higher fuel prices, and a 4.2% decrease in unit revenues (RASM) mostly due to weakness of the Brazilian and Argentinian currencies. Operating margin for 3Q18 came in at 11.0%, compared to an operating margin of 18.3% in 3Q17.
- For 3Q18, consolidated passenger traffic grew 4.8% while consolidated capacity grew 6.6%. As a result, consolidated load factor for the quarter decreased 1.4 percentage points to 84.3%.
- Total revenues for 3Q18 increased 2.1% to US$672.4 million. Yield per passenger mile decreased 3.3% to 11.6 cents and RASM came in at 10.1 cents, or 4.2% below 3Q17.
- Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) increased 4.3% from 8.6 cents in 3Q17 to 9.0 cents in 3Q18, driven by a 31.6% increase in the effective price of jet fuel. CASM excluding fuel costs decreased 5.5% from 6.3 cents in 3Q17 to 6.0 cents in 3Q18, mainly as a result of timing of expenses, fewer operational disruptions and cost reduction efforts.
- Cash, short-term and long-term investments ended the quarter at US$915.8 million, representing 36.0% of the last twelve months' revenues.
- Copa Holdings ended the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 102 aircraft – 1 Boeing 737 MAX9, 68 Boeing 737-800s, 14 Boeing 737-700s, and 19 Embraer-190s.
- For 3Q18, Copa Airlines had an on-time performance of 88.3% and a flight-completion factor of 99.8%, maintaining its position among the best in the industry.
Subsequent Events
- Copa Holdings will pay its fourth quarterly dividend of $0.87 per share on December 14, to all Class A and Class B shareholders on record as of November 30, 2018.
- In October and November, Copa Airlines took delivery of its 2nd and 3rd Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, bringing Copa Holdings' consolidated fleet to 104 aircraft.
- As a result of the Company's continuing fleet optimization and efficiency efforts, in October the Company signed a letter of intent with Azorra Aviation for the sale of up to 6 Embraer-190 aircraft, 5 of which are expected to exit the fleet in 2019. In connection with the transaction an impairment of our entire Embraer-190 fleet and related spare parts will be caused. This impairment will generate a one-time non-cash loss of US$162.9 million, which will be recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018.
- As part of its process to implement the new Lease accounting standard – IFRS 16 – the Company has determined that an error existed in its previously filed annual financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2017, 2016 and 2015 filed on form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The error relates to the application of International Accounting Standard No. 16 related to componentization of required maintenance overhauls on our owned aircraft, which if properly applied, would have resulted in more quickly depreciating a portion of the owned aircraft, related to the first maintenance event for the airframe and certain components. The error in the application of this policy dates back to our initial adoption of IFRS in the year ended December 31, 2010, and the principal impact of the correction is to reduce Property and Equipment and Retained Earnings, as well as to increase depreciation for each of the three years ended December 31, 2017. The correction is non-cash. The estimated impact on the opening retained earnings as of January 1, 2015 is a reduction in equity of US$180 million, and for depreciation in each of the three years ended December 31, 2017 is an increase of US$15 million. The Company will file an amended Form 20F/A to reflect these adjustments.
|
Consolidated Financial
|
3Q18
|
3Q17*
|
Variance
|
2Q18
|
Variance
|
Revenue Passengers Carried ('000)
|
2,591
|
2,518
|
2.9%
|
2,458
|
5.4%
|
RPMs (mm)
|
5,587
|
5,330
|
4.8%
|
5,384
|
3.8%
|
ASMs (mm)
|
6,629
|
6,221
|
6.6%
|
6,446
|
2.8%
|
Load Factor
|
84.3%
|
85.7%
|
-1.4 p.p.
|
83.5%
|
0.7 p.p.
|
Yield
|
11.6
|
12.0
|
-3.3%
|
11.4
|
2.3%
|
PRASM (US$ Cents)
|
9.8
|
10.3
|
-4.8%
|
9.5
|
3.2%
|
RASM (US$ Cents)
|
10.1
|
10.6
|
-4.2%
|
9.8
|
3.1%
|
CASM (US$ Cents)
|
9.0
|
8.6
|
4.3%
|
9.0
|
0.8%
|
CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents)
|
6.0
|
6.3
|
-5.5%
|
6.0
|
-0.1%
|
Fuel Gallons Consumed (Millions)
|
84.2
|
80.0
|
5.3%
|
81.7
|
3.2%
|
Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$ Dollars)
|
2.40
|
1.82
|
31.6%
|
2.35
|
2.3%
|
Average Length of Haul (Miles)
|
2,156
|
2,117
|
1.9%
|
2,190
|
-1.6%
|
Average Stage Length (Miles)
|
1,331
|
1,300
|
2.4%
|
1,331
|
-0.1%
|
Departures
|
33,775
|
32,593
|
3.6%
|
32,843
|
2.8%
|
Block Hours
|
114,009
|
108,916
|
4.7%
|
110,893
|
2.8%
|
Average Aircraft Utilization (Hours)
|
12.3
|
11.7
|
4.4%
|
12.1
|
1.6%
|
Operating Revenues (US$ mm)
|
672.4
|
658.7
|
2.1%
|
634.1
|
6.0%
|
Operating Income (US$ mm)
|
74.3
|
120.7
|
-38.4%
|
57.1
|
30.2%
|
Operating Margin
|
11.0%
|
18.3%
|
-7.3 p.p.
|
9.0%
|
2.0 p.p.
|
Net Income (US$ mm)
|
57.7
|
105.3
|
-45.2%
|
49.9
|
15.7%
|
Adjusted Net Income (US$ mm) (1)
|
57.7
|
102.4
|
-43.6%
|
49.9
|
15.7%
|
EPS - Basic and Diluted (US$)
|
1.36
|
2.48
|
-45.2%
|
1.18
|
15.7%
|
Adjusted EPS - Basic and Diluted (US$) (1)
|
1.36
|
2.41
|
-43.6%
|
1.18
|
15.7%
|
# of Shares - Basic and Diluted ('000)
|
42,469
|
42,430
|
0.1%
|
42,447
|
0.1%
(1)Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for 3Q17 exclude non-cash charges/gains associated with the mark-to-market of fuel hedges.
* Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS 15.
Note: Attached to this press release is a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.
FULL 3Q18 EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT:
http://investor.shareholder.com/copa/results.cfm
3Q18 EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
|
Date:
|
November 15, 2018
|
Time:
|
11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time)
|
Conference telephone number:
|
877-293-5456 (US Domestic Callers)
|
707-287-9357 (International Callers)
|
Webcast:
|
Speakers:
|
Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer
|
José Montero, Chief Financial Officer
About Copa Holdings
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 80 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 104 aircraft: 82 Boeing 737NGs, 3 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, and 19 EMBRAER-190s. For more information visit: www.copa.com.
CONTACT: Copa Holdings S.A.
Investor Relations:
Ph: 011 507 304-2774
www.copa.com (IR section)
This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.
CPA-G
|
Copa Holdings, S.A.
|
Income Statement - IFRS
|
(US$ Thousands)
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
%
|
Unaudited
|
%
|
3Q18
|
3Q17*
|
Change
|
2Q18
|
Change
|
Operating Revenues
|
Passenger revenue
|
649,110
|
640,089
|
1.4%
|
611,605
|
6.1%
|
Cargo and mail revenue
|
15,919
|
13,600
|
17.1%
|
16,003
|
-0.5%
|
Other operating revenue
|
7,375
|
4,979
|
48.1%
|
6,528
|
13.0%
|
Total Operating Revenue
|
672,405
|
658,668
|
2.1%
|
634,136
|
6.0%
|
Operating Expenses
|
Fuel
|
203,121
|
145,968
|
39.2%
|
192,474
|
5.5%
|
Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses
|
109,814
|
103,775
|
5.8%
|
108,449
|
1.3%
|
Passenger servicing
|
26,487
|
27,008
|
-1.9%
|
26,113
|
1.4%
|
Airport facilities and handling charges
|
47,415
|
45,222
|
4.8%
|
45,945
|
3.2%
|
Sales and distribution
|
51,832
|
50,126
|
3.4%
|
52,760
|
-1.8%
|
Maintenance, materials and repairs
|
24,626
|
39,777
|
-38.1%
|
27,840
|
-11.5%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
44,435
|
41,847
|
6.2%
|
43,261
|
2.7%
|
Flight operations
|
27,434
|
26,535
|
3.4%
|
25,417
|
7.9%
|
Aircraft rentals and other rentals
|
33,105
|
33,382
|
-0.8%
|
32,968
|
0.4%
|
Cargo and courier expenses
|
2,139
|
1,801
|
18.8%
|
2,046
|
4.6%
|
Other operating and administrative expenses
|
27,705
|
22,569
|
22.8%
|
19,787
|
40.0%
|
Total Operating Expense
|
598,113
|
538,011
|
11.2%
|
577,061
|
3.6%
|
Operating Profit
|
74,292
|
120,657
|
-38.4%
|
57,076
|
30.2%
|
Non-operating Income (Expense):
|
Finance cost
|
(8,954)
|
(8,639)
|
3.6%
|
(9,181)
|
-2.5%
|
Finance income
|
6,228
|
4,801
|
29.7%
|
6,038
|
3.1%
|
Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations
|
(2,571)
|
593
|
n/m
|
3,583
|
n/m
|
Net change in fair value of derivatives
|
-
|
2,946
|
n/m
|
-
|
n/m
|
Other non-operating income (expense)
|
40
|
(616)
|
n/m
|
(279)
|
n/m
|
Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)
|
(5,257)
|
(916)
|
n/m
|
162
|
n/m
|
Profit before taxes
|
69,035
|
119,741
|
-42.3%
|
57,237
|
20.6%
|
Income tax expense
|
11,298
|
14,416
|
-21.6%
|
7,343
|
53.9%
|
Net Profit
|
57,737
|
105,325
|
-45.2%
|
49,894
|
15.7%
|
EPS - Basic and Diluted
|
1.36
|
2.48
|
-45.2%
|
1.18
|
15.7%
|
Shares - Basic and Diluted
|
42,469,122
|
42,429,841
|
0.1%
|
42,447,386
|
0.1%
|
* Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS 15
|
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
|
Balance Sheet - IFRS
|
(US$ Thousands)
|
September 30
|
December 31
|
2018
|
2017
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Restated) *
|
ASSETS
|
Current Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
170,731
|
238,792
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
-
|
-
|
Short-term investments
|
579,246
|
705,108
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
|
749,977
|
943,900
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
117,775
|
115,323
|
Accounts receivable from related parties
|
1,510
|
318
|
Expendable parts and supplies, net
|
93,294
|
81,825
|
Prepaid expenses
|
77,032
|
45,421
|
Other current assets
|
11,924
|
11,701
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
1,051,512
|
1,198,488
|
Long-term investments
|
165,856
|
65,953
|
Long-term accounts receivable
|
2,141
|
2,444
|
Long-term prepaid expenses
|
26,189
|
26,130
|
Property and equipment, net
|
2,972,969
|
2,825,904
|
Intangible, net
|
93,453
|
81,115
|
Net pension asset
|
4,879
|
3,185
|
Deferred tax assets
|
14,715
|
18,572
|
Other Non-Current Assets
|
33,638
|
31,140
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
3,313,840
|
3,054,443
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
4,365,351
|
4,252,931
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current Liabilities:
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
268,994
|
298,462
|
Accounts payable
|
125,834
|
116,554
|
Accounts payable to related parties
|
10,551
|
12,880
|
Air traffic liability
|
489,499
|
477,168
|
Frequent flyer deferred revenue
|
64,175
|
50,312
|
Taxes and interest payable
|
27,949
|
81,440
|
Accrued expenses payable
|
44,263
|
60,321
|
Income tax payable
|
-
|
3,700
|
Other Current Liabilities
|
64
|
1,156
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
1,031,328
|
1,101,993
|
Long-term debt
|
918,688
|
876,119
|
Other long - term liabilities
|
130,805
|
123,182
|
Deferred tax Liabilities
|
46,586
|
50,628
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
1,096,079
|
1,049,929
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
2,127,407
|
2,151,922
|
EQUITY
|
Issued Capital
|
Class A - 33,817,684 issued and 31,257,214 outstanding
|
21,087
|
21,038
|
Class B - 10,938,125 shares issued and outstanding
|
7,466
|
7,466
|
Additional Paid-In Capital
|
78,249
|
72,945
|
Treasury Stock
|
(136,388)
|
(136,388)
|
Retained Earnings
|
2,027,386
|
1,775,426
|
Net Income
|
244,103
|
364,410
|
Other Comprehensive Income
|
(3,960)
|
(3,888)
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
2,237,944
|
2,101,009
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
4,365,351
|
4,252,931
|
* Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS 15
|
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
For the nine months ended September 30,
|
(In US$ thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|
2016
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
298,084
|
522,527
|
384,822
|
Cash flow used in investing activities
|
(129,541)
|
(344,088)
|
(170,057)
|
Cash flow used in financing activities
|
(236,604)
|
(260,533)
|
(197,677)
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
(68,061)
|
(82,094)
|
17,088
|
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
|
238,792
|
331,687
|
204,715
|
Cash and cash equivalents at September 30
|
$ 170,731
|
$ 249,593
|
$ 221,803
|
Short-term investments
|
579,246
|
565,994
|
540,502
|
Long-term investments
|
165,856
|
155,953
|
954
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
-
|
-
|
10,128
|
Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at September 30
|
$ 915,833
|
$ 971,540
|
$ 773,387
|
* Restricted cash corresponds to margin calls to secure derivative financial instruments transactions.
Copa Holdings, S.A.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION
This press release includes the following non IFRS financial measures: CASM Excluding Fuel, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating income and net income. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income
|
and Adjusted EPS
|
3Q18
|
3Q17*
|
2Q18
|
Net profit as Reported
|
$ 57,737
|
$ 105,325
|
$ 49,894
|
Special Items (adjustments):
|
Net change in fair value of derivatives
|
$ -
|
$ (2,946)
|
$ -
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
$ 57,737
|
$ 102,379
|
$ 49,894
|
Shares used for Computation (in thousands)
|
Basic and Diluted
|
$ 42,469
|
$ 42,430
|
$ 42,447
|
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic and Diluted
|
$ 1.36
|
$ 2.41
|
$ 1.18
|
Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM
|
Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)
|
3Q18
|
3Q17*
|
2Q18
|
Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)
|
9.0
|
8.6
|
9.0
|
Aircraft fuel per ASM (in US$ Cents)
|
(3.1)
|
(2.3)
|
(3.0)
|
Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)
|
6.0
|
6.3
|
6.0
|
* Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS 15
SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.
Share this article