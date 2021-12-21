COPAN Resolves U.S.I.T.C. Unfair Competition Investigation with Several Manufacturers and Distributors of Imported Flocked Swabs

BRESCIA, Italy, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COPAN announces the resolution of its United States International Trade Commission complaint with respondents Cardinal Health, Inc., Innovative Product Brands, Inc., Innovative Product Brands, Inc., KSL Biomedical, Inc., KSL Diagnostics, Inc., Thomas Scientific, LLC, Vectornate Korea Ltd., Vectornate USA, Inc., and VWR International, LLC. COPAN has filed a joint request with each settling respondent seeking termination from the on-going investigation as a result of the settlements.

COPAN had previously announced that the U.S.I.T.C. instituted an unfair importation investigation, conducted pursuant to 19 U.S.C. § 1337, against several manufacturers and distributors of imported flocked swabs and products containing the flocked swabs. In the complaint, COPAN Italia S.p.A. and its Puerto Rico based manufacturing subsidiary alleged that the accused devices and products infringe several of its U.S.-issued patents, and requested an exclusion order against the named respondents, as well as a general exclusion seeking an order directing U.S. Customs to stop the infringing imports from entering the United States. The investigation is entitled In the Matter of Certain Flocked Swabs, Products Containing Flocked Swabs, and Methods of Using Same, No. 337-TA-1279.