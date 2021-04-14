Copart Adds New Location in Mallorca, Spain

DALLAS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), a global online auto auction company announced the addition of a new location in Mallorca, Spain. The facility is in the Balearic Islands of the Mediterranean.

"We are thrilled to open Copart's seventh facility in Spain, to serve our customers," said Spain Managing Director Santiago Zamit.

Copart buyers in Spain can access a wide range of vehicle inventory any time by downloading Copart's Mobile App. Visit the Copart Mallorca page on Copart.com to view the location's contact information, sale lists and inventory.

"We are excited to continue growing our presence in Spain by opening our Mallorca location," said Copart President and CEO North America Jeff Liaw.

For a list of all Copart Spain locations, please visit Copart.es/en/locations.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online auto auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations in over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es) and Finland (Copart.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/register.

Contact:

Fatima Ali, Communications Manager, Copart

[email protected] | (972)-391-5206

SOURCE Copart, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.copart.com

