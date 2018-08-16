Copart Announces Opening of New Location in Spartanburg, South Carolina

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ : CPRT ), a global online vehicle auction company, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest South Carolina location at 1921 Nazareth Church Road in Spartanburg.

"We're ready to expand our footprint in the Upstate region of South Carolina," said Jay Adair, CEO of Copart. "The new Spartanburg location adds 96 acres of land to provide service to auto buyers and sellers. Here, Copart can continue to support the vehicle remarketing needs of northwestern South Carolina and beyond."

Eligible buyers can join auctions and bid on inventory through the Copart website or via the Copart Mobile App for iOS and Android devices. Bidding kiosks are also available at the location for use during normal business hours.

Copart encourages those who are interested in membership and bidding to review the online Copart New Member Guide. The guide provides information on signing up for membership, finding vehicles, joining auctions and bidding.

To learn more about Copart's history of service to buyers and sellers, as well as to local communities in which it operates, visit Copart.com/AboutUs.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations in over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es) and Finland (AVK.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

