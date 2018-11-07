Copart Auctions Vehicles Online from New Location near Frankfurt, Germany

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company, will begin auctioning vehicles from its new facility located at Am alten Flughafen 1, 35394 Gießen, Hessen, near Frankfurt, the largest financial center in continental Europe. This is Copart's sixth location in Germany.

"We are thrilled to offer an unmatched experience for our buyers in and around Germany through the best salvage vehicle auction platform in the world," said Alain Van Munster, Managing Director, Copart Germany. "Our global online auction tool provides a seamless experience for buyers and insurance companies."

The new location will begin its vehicle auctions at 12 p.m. Central European Time (6 a.m. Central Daylight Time) on Nov. 16, 2018. Eligible buyers can join auctions and bid on inventory on Copart.de or through the Copart Mobile App for iOS and Android devices.

"Opening four new locations for business within three weeks is a remarkable accomplishment," said Nigel Paget, Chief Executive Officer – Europe & the Middle East. "Our investment in technology, facilities, people, and processes speaks volumes about Copart's commitment to the German market.."

"I am proud of the Copart team for helping expand our network of locations quickly in Germany, creating multiple opportunities in the vehicle auction industry in Europe and beyond," said Copart Chief Executive Officer Jay Adair.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es), and Finland (AVK.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register. Join the conversation and follow Copart on Facebook.

