Copart Expands Atlanta East, Georgia Location

DALLAS, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company, today announced the expansion of its Atlanta East facility located at 6089 Highway 20 Loganville, Georgia, 30052. This expansion adds 20 acres to its existing 54 acres of storage capacity and helps address the increased demands of its customers in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

"We are excited about the opportunity to provide our buyers with a greater selection of vehicles, thanks to the additional space we have at our Atlanta East location," said Jay Adair, CEO of Copart.

Copart's Atlanta East auctions are held every Monday at 9 a.m. Central Time. Eligible buyers can bid on available inventory using our patented VB3 online auction platform, or at kiosks at the location during normal business hours.

"We are thrilled about this expansion as it will help us better meet the needs of our customers," said Copart Atlanta East General Manager Tiffany Todd.

For a list of all Copart locations and to find the one nearest you, please visit Copart.com/locations.

