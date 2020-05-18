Copart Opens New Location in Salt Lake City, Utah

DALLAS, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company opened a new 45-acre location in Salt Lake City, Utah. This is Copart's second location in the state serving the growing needs of vehicle buyers and sellers. The other location is in Ogden.

"We are delighted to add a new location to serve our growing business in Utah," said Copart President Jeff Liaw. "For more than 15 years, we have used our online-only platform to attract auction participants from all over the world, and Salt Lake City represents an important addition to our footprint."

The Copart Salt Lake City location hosts weekly auctions on Fridays at 12 p.m. Mountain Time (1 p.m. Central Time). Eligible buyers can join auctions and bid on inventory at Copart.com or via the Copart Mobile App for iOS and Android devices.

"We will continue to provide outstanding customer service to our sellers and members through our new facility," said Salt Lake City General Manager David Paxton.

