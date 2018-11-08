Copart Opens New Location Near Hamburg, Germany

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company, will open its seventh location in Germany. The facility is located at Magarete-Steiff-Weg 2 Itzehoe, Schleswig-Holstein, near Hamburg, the second largest city in Germany.

"We are thrilled to bring our online vehicle auction platform to the German market," said Alain Van Munster, Managing Director, Copart Germany.

The first online vehicle auction from the Hamburg location will be held at 12 p.m. Central European Time (5 a.m. Central Standard Time), Nov. 21, 2018.

"I am excited that our team is opening new facilities throughout Germany, creating additional buying opportunities for our buyers around the world," said Nigel Paget, Chief Executive Officer – Europe & the Middle East.

Eligible domestic and international buyers can visit Copart.de to bid on vehicles. The website is available in German, English, Polish and Spanish. Bids may also be placed through the Copart Mobile App for iOS and Android devices.

"The Copart team is working hard in Germany, resulting in more locations, bigger sales and a growing buyer base," said Copart Chief Executive Officer Jay Adair.

To learn more about Copart Germany, please visit Copart.de.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es), and Finland (AVK.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register. Join the conversation and follow Copart on Facebook.

Contact:

Michelle Hoffman, VP of Marketing, Copart

Michelle.Hoffman@Copart.com | (972) 391-5082

Fatima Ali, Communications Manager, Copart

Fatima.Ali@Copart.com | (972) 391-5206

SOURCE Copart, Inc.

