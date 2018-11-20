Copart Opens Ninth New Location in Germany

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company, will begin auctioning cars online from its new location at Am Bahnhof 7a in Friesack, Brandenburg in Western Berlin, Germany. This will be Copart's ninth location in the country.

"We are proud to bring our leading auction technology, processes, and services to the German salvage vehicle market," said Alain Van Munster, Managing Director, Copart Germany.

The first vehicle auction from the Western Berlin location will be at 5 p.m. Central Standard Time (12 p.m. Central European Time) on December 4, 2018.

"With a growing buyer base and vehicle sales volumes, we are committed to expanding our footprint throughout the country," said Nigel Paget, Chief Executive Officer – Europe & the Middle East.

Copart is also proud to bring economic growth and increased business opportunities to Germany.

"We are excited to open our ninth location in Germany," said Copart Chief Executive Officer Jay Adair. "We now are auctioning off over 1,000 cars per month and look forward to continuing our rapid growth across the country."

To learn more about Copart Germany or to place a bid on a vehicle, please visit Copart.de/en/.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es), and Finland (AVK.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register. Join the conversation and follow Copart on Facebook.

Contact:

Michelle Hoffman, VP of Marketing, Copart

Michelle.Hoffman@Copart.com | (972) 391-5082

Fatima Ali, Communications Manager, Copart

Fatima.Ali@Copart.com | (972) 391-5206

SOURCE Copart, Inc.

