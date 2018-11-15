Copart to Auction Vehicles from Stuttgart, Germany Starting Nov. 29

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company, will auction vehicles from its new location in Stuttgart, Germany. The facility is located at Neuwiesenstr. 2, 73235 Weilheim an der Teck, near Stuttgart, Germany.

"Opening a location in Stuttgart, which is the largest city in the state of Baden-Württemberg, is a big win for Copart," said Alain Van Munster, Managing Director, Copart Germany. "With this accomplishment, we will be better positioned to handle our growing inventory for online vehicle auctions."

The new Stuttgart location will auction vehicles online starting Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. Central European Time (5 a.m. Central Standard Time).

"Opening these new locations provides additional convenience and flexibility to our growing buyer base," said Nigel Paget, Chief Executive Officer – Europe & the Middle East.

Eligible buyers can bid on vehicles on Copart.de. The website is available in German, English, Polish and Spanish. Bids may also be placed through the Copart Mobile App for iOS and Android devices.

"I am proud of our success in having opened eight Copart locations in Germany in such a short time span this year," said Copart Chief Executive Officer Jay Adair. "I am grateful to our hardworking team in Germany for their efforts in bringing Copart's highly efficient business model to the country."

To learn more about Copart Germany, please visit Copart.de/en. For a full list of Copart locations or to find the nearest location to you, visit Copart.com/Locations.

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es), and Finland (AVK.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register. Join the conversation and follow Copart on Facebook.

