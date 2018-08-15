Copel records EBITDA of R$785.6 million in the third quarter

CURITIBA, Brazil, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (NYSE: ELPVY, ELP / Latibex: XCOP / B3: CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, announces its results for the third quarter of 2018 and would like to invite you all for its conference call tomorrow to discuss its results.

Copel recorded EBITDA of R$785.6 million in 3Q18, 23.1% higher than the R$637.9 million recorded in 3Q17. The result was mainly impacted by (i) the result of the tariff adjustments applied in June 2018 and June 2017 to the transmission lines that Copel GeT holds, (ii) the higher volume of electricity sales to final consumers, and (iii) the 1.7% increase in the grid market, and iv) by the Copel Distribuição's tariff adjustment on June 24, 2018. These impacts were partially offset by the worsening of the hydrological scenario, the higher average PLD and the higher price of the dollar in the 3Q18.

EBITDA in 3Q18, adjusted for items considered non-recurring, mainly due to reversal of impairment, reached R$749.2 million, an increase of 52.4% compared to 3Q17 (R$491.6 million).

The complete release is available at the Company's website: www.copel.com/ir

Conference Call: November 9, 2018 – FRIDAY

English: 07:00 a.m. – New York Time Dial in number: +1 646 843 6054 Access Code: Copel (Simultaneous translation into English)

Live webcast at www.copel.com/ir

