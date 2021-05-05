Copel reports adjusted EBITDA of R$ 1.4 billion in the first quarter

CURITIBA, Brazil, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL ("Company"), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, with shares and stock deposit certificates (UNITs) listed on B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6, CPLE11), on the NYSE (ELP) and LATIBEX (XCOP, XCOPO, XCOPU), announces its results for the first quarter of 2021 and would like to invite you all for its conference call on Thursday to discuss its results.

In 1Q21, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization reached R$ 1,303.2 million, 18.8% higher than the R$ 1,096.8 million recorded in 1Q20. This result reflects, basically, the growth of 31, 4% in the "electricity sales to distributors" line, mainly due to the sale of 687 GWh of energy produced by TTP Araucária ("UEGA") in 1Q20 and the higher volume of electricity sold in bilateral contracts by Copel Mercado Livre; (ii) the 7.9% increase in the "use of the main distribution and transmission grid" line, the effect of the 2.6% growth in the DISCO's grid market and the periodic tariff review of the 060/2001 transmission agreement and the tariff readjustment applied to other transmission agreements in July 2020 and (iii) the 42.2% reduction in the "provisions and reversals" line, partially offset by the 12.7% increase in "electricity purchased for resale" and 22.7% in third-party services.

