CoPilot Provider Support Services Expands Social Giving Initiative To Benefit Families In Developing Countries

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the World Health Organization, 785 million people lack a basic drinking-water service and by 2025, half of the world's population will be living in water-stressed areas. Today, CoPilot Provider Support Services , a market-leading provider of technologically advanced healthcare access solutions, announced an expansion to the company's social giving initiative to combat this issue. CoPilot Cares, a philanthropic effort designed to benefit families, is now working to provide free, clean drinking water within the developing world. To date, CoPilot Cares has fueled the installation of over 100 hand water pumps across India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka with plans to double its efforts in 2021.

"As a company, we are committed to improving lives through better access to healthcare and I created this initiative to further deliver on this promise," said CoPilot President and Co-founder, Dr. Moby Kazmi. "In several regions of the world, clean water is viewed as a luxury, not a basic human right. These hand pumps provide a very simple and extremely economical solution to supply drinking water throughout challenging environments, reducing the spread of disease, while improving living conditions."

Providing localized hand pumps ensures communities have better access to clean water, especially for families within suburban and/or remote locations, avoiding various, lengthy trips to reach clean water sources. The hand pump installation process takes up to twelve weeks to ensure both the safety and efficacy of the structure, and the proper well access to supply clean, healthy water. On average, the hand pump structure costs about $200 and may be used for drinking, bathing, and washing clothes.

CoPilot CEO and Co-founder, Nuaman Tyyeb added, "Our goal is to set the standard in prioritizing healthcare rights for all. Looking ahead, we hope to expand the CoPilot Cares footprint and general resources, impacting lives around the world."

