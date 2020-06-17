CoPilot Provider Support Services Names Charles A. Stevens Chief Operating Officer

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoPilot Provider Support Services, a market leading provider of technologically advanced reimbursement support HUB's and healthcare access solutions, appointed life science industry leader Charles A. Stevens as its Chief Operating Officer.

Stevens will be responsible for leading all functional areas of CoPilot's operations, with a specific emphasis for advancing growth and reimbursement solution expansion in the ever changing patient access market.

"We are delighted that we have an experienced commercialization executive in Chuck joining our leadership team," said CoPilot CEO & Co-Founder Nuaman Tyeb. "Chuck's decades of bio-pharmaceutical experience in reimbursement HUB services, access strategy development, HEOR and drug pricing make him the right choice to lead CoPilot's next phase of growth." CoPilot President & Co-Founder Moby Kazmi, MD, stated, "Chuck is a skilled commercialization tactician who leverages his experience to develop workable solutions that meet the needs of clients."

Stevens, a recognized expert in understanding the complexities of patient access across a number of therapeutic areas, has presented at the FDA/CMS Summit, AMCP, ISPOR, DIA and at the Value-Based Cancer Care Summit. He has also been quoted in the Pink Sheet, Barron's, FDA Week, Pharma Voice and the Financial Times on topics involving reimbursement HUB's, drug pricing, innovative payer contracting and alignment of regulatory and payer strategies. Stevens was the first person to successfully secure a product specific HCPCS code from CMS that coincided with FDA approval. He also served on an industry collaborative that led to the expansion of recognized compendia by CMS for oncology off-label reimbursement.

"I am excited to be joining such a dynamic and transformative organization like CoPilot," said Stevens. Having been involved in leading reimbursement HUB operations for over 20 years, I am incredibly impressed and inspired by the skill exhibited by the CoPilot team to support patient access, especially during the added difficulties presented by the COVID pandemic. CoPilot's industry leading technology platform has enabled operations to continue through remote access, without the disruption of service or real-time data transfer being provided to industry clients."

Prior to joining CoPilot, Stevens worked at ICON serving as the President of MediMedia-Complete Healthcare Communications (CHC), and leader of its 400-person global commercialization and HEOR practice. He held a similar position at PAREXEL, and served in positions of increasing responsibility at Cephalon Oncology, Cell Therapeutics, Genetics Institute (Wyeth Oncology) and Abbott Laboratories. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from Suffolk University Law School, is admitted to appear before the Supreme Court of the United States of America and all courts in Massachusetts. Stevens is a former Captain in the United States Army Reserve and a veteran of Operation Desert Storm.

About CoPilot:

CoPilot Provider Support Services is a customized supplier of provider and patient focused reimbursement programs (HUB's). CoPilot utilizes a proprietary, industry leading technology platform that ensures that bio-pharmaceutical clients receive accurate real world data, intelligence and program information. Learn more at www.cmcopilot.com.

