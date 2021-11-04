Copper Financial and FusionIQ Form Strategic Partnership to Democratize Wealth Management

LENEXA, Kan., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper Financial, the credit union service organization (CUSO) providing financial and operational solutions for CommunityAmerica Credit Union and other credit union partners, announces today that it has entered into a partnership with FusionIQ, an innovative fintech company offering a digital investment platform.

This integration closely follows Copper Financial's announcement earlier this year that they've partnered with Apex Fintech Solutions LLC (Apex) to provide a more robust and comprehensive investing experience for advisors and credit union members.

By leveraging FusionIQ's unified platform in conjunction with Apex's premier digital clearing and custody capabilities, Copper Financial will empower its credit union partners with the ability to offer digital account opening and streamlined investing options to all members, accessible right from their online banking portal.

"Our credit union partners are seeing a significant increase in the number of outgoing ACH transactions to fintech companies as the pandemic has caused members to rely on virtual options," explained Justin Steitz, Copper Financial's Chief Operating Officer. "It's more critical than ever for credit unions to prioritize member retention by offering access to digital investing."

In FusionIQ, Copper Financial saw a reflection of its own mission to serve the underserved and democratize investing for everyone, as well as a true revolutionary in the wealth management space.

"No one else is doing what FusionIQ is doing," said Steitz. "The dual path they've built allows investors to embark on an advisor guided or self-directed investment journey, which empowers CommunityAmerica and our credit union partners to compete with both robo advisors and mobile trading apps. We see it as the next step in giving investors the tools and the autonomy they want to manage their own financial lives, but with the option for professional guidance."

Credit union members will be able to access customized, professionally managed models plus thousands of FusionIQ's investment options including stocks, ETFs and mutual funds, as well as Copper Financial's ESG strategies.

Coupled with already-integrated Apex capabilities, the newly formed partnership will provide a fully digital, end-to-end process for onboarding, account opening, funding and trading via single sign-on from a credit union's online banking portal to FusionIQ's platform.

When the integration is finalized, FusionIQ's innovative, barrier-free approach to investing will become available to CommunityAmerica's 280,000+ members.

"We're thrilled about the opportunity to work with Copper Financial," said Mark Healy, FusionIQ's Chief Executive Officer. "This partnership represents a powerful new channel for FusionIQ to continue our mission of providing all investors with the friction-free digital technology they need to access the markets and accumulate wealth. Copper Financial's investment in credit unions and their members aligns perfectly with our own dedication to building the solutions advisors and investors need to thrive."

The Copper Financial and FusionIQ integration will enter beta in December, with the full rollout scheduled for Q1 of 2022. To learn more, register now for "FusionIQ & Copper Financial Partner to Democratize Wealth Management for Credit Union Members," hosted by Copper Financial and FusionIQ on Nov 18th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

About Copper Financial

Copper Financial ("CuFi") is an SEC registered investment advisor, FINRA registered Broker-Dealer and state registered insurance agency offering a breadth of investment and financial planning services to credit union members across the country. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of CommunityAmerica Credit Union, we understand the importance of meeting your members' unique needs wherever they are in their financial journey. Our fully digital experience and best-in-class technology platform allows members access to their accounts from anywhere at any time, and ensures the advisor and member have more time to focus on what matters – the path to financial peace of mind. Additionally, we are the only credit union-owned Broker-Dealer that offers special needs planning for families, further assisting credit unions in their mission of serving all their members' needs. To learn more about CuFi, visit cu.financial.

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ is a preeminent software–as-a-service (SaaS) organization, that offers an ecommerce workstation to empower banks, credit unions, RIAs, broker dealers, and wealth managers of all sizes with everything they need to create a revolutionary digital wealth investing experience for their end retail customers. Through either a white label instance with a headless API infrastructure or a completely customized solution, FusionIQ provides financial services firms with unique enterprise-grade functionality that combines business, technology, and compliance logic in every deployment. Some of the largest global financial services brands partner with FusionIQ as their trusted, innovative, and engaging digital wealth platform solution. For more information, please visit fusioniq.io.

