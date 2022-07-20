Copper Market to Observe Surprising Growth of USD 453756.06 Million by 2029 with Size Share, Key Players, revenue & Future Growth Outlook

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Global Copper Market' the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research's reports database. This Research Report spread across 329 Page, 53 No of Tables, And 244 No of Figures with summarizing Top companies, with tables and figures. The Copper market research report presents a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world. By keeping in mind the end user's point of view, a team of researchers, forecasters, analysts and industry expert's work in-depth to formulate this Copper market research report. The research and analysis carried out in this Copper report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product. To turn complex market insights into simpler version, well established tools and techniques are used for generation of Copper report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the copper market was valued at USD 304790.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 453756.06 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Copper is a chemical element which has 29 atomic number with symbol Cu. Copper chemical element is reddish in colour and extremely ductile metal of Group 11 (Ib) of the periodic table. It is an unusually good conductor of heat and electricity. Copper is found in the native state in nature. It is a soft, malleable metal with very high electrical and thermal conductivity. The surface of the pure copper has a pinkish-orange colour.

Copper is one of the few metals which can occur in nature in a native form or directly usable metallic form. This led to very initial human use in numerous regions, from circa 8000 BC. Thousands of years later, it was the first metal which had smelted from sulfide ores, circa 5000 BC; this was the first metal to be cast into a shape in a mold, c. 4000 BC; and also the first metal to be knowingly alloyed with another metal such as tin to create bronze, c. 3500 BC.

Top Key players in Global Copper Market Report:

Anglo American (U.K.)

(U.K.) Antofagasta Plc (U.K.)

BHP ( Australia )

) Codelco ( Chile )

) First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ( Canada )

) Grupo México ( Mexico )

) Jiangxi Copper Co. Ltd. ( China )

) JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corpation ( Japan )

) KGHM ( Poland )

) KME GERMANY GMBH ( Germany )

GMBH ( ) Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ( Japan )

) Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Norilsk Nickel ( Russia )

) OM Group Inc. (U.S.)

Rio Tinto (U.K.)

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Teck Resources Limited ( Canada )

) UMMC Holding Corp. ( Russia )

) Vale

Recent Development

In May 2021 , Glencore announced its plans to restart their operations at the cobalt mine and Mutanda copper in 2022. The restarted operations from Mutanda could help the company ease the shortages in the cobalt and copper markets, which are potentially capping further price gains.

its plans to restart their operations at the cobalt mine and Mutanda copper in 2022. The restarted operations from Mutanda could help the company ease the shortages in the cobalt and copper markets, which are potentially capping further price gains. In November 2021 , Aurubis AG further has expanded their activities in recycling metal-bearing materials globally. It started construction of a multimetal recycling plant in US. Copper cable, Circuit boards, and other recycling materials covering metals will be processed into 35,000 ton of blister copper annually.

Market Segmentation:

Type

Primary Copper

Secondary Copper

Form

Wire Rods

Plates

Sheets and Strips

Tubes

Bars and Sections

Others

Application

Construction

Transportation

Appliances and Electronic

Power Generations

Distribution and Transmission

Others

Copper Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The copper market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, form, application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the copper market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the copper market in terms of revenue in the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for copper in this region. The Asia-Pacific region leads the paper bag market due to highly developed construction and power generation in this region.

Copper Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth and expansion influenced the market growth

Growth and development of buildings and construction industry has encouraged the demand of copper which has the major reason for the direct and indirect growth of the copper market. In other words, growing number of renovation and remodelling activities, increasing rate of urbanization and rising infrastructural development of backward and rural areas is directly influencing the market growth rate.

Important mineral for human health

Copper is an essential mineral which the consumer take into the body when they eat some types of fruit, seafood, nuts, veggies, and other foods. Copper is essential mineral for growth and overall health. Copper plays an important part in the body's organs and systems which helps to make red blood cells, keep nerve cells healthy, and support your immune system and others. The rising demand in electronic sector is expected to drive the coper market.

Rising demand in electronic sector

Copper is a main element of superconductors that makes all high-end electronics possible. It is possessing absolutely zero resistance to electricity. Copper has higher electrical or thermal conductivity than silver, these features make copper essential in electrical manufacturing. This includes electromagnets, semiconductors, heat sinks, electrical wiring, heating elements, microchips and welding electrodes.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market development pace of the Copper market?

What are the key factors driving the Global Copper market ?

? Who are the key manufacturers in the market space?

What are the market openings, market hazard and market outline of the market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Copper market?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of Copper market?

What are the Copper market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Copper industries?

What are deals, income, and value examination by types and utilizations of the market?

What are deals, income, and value examination by areas of enterprises?

