Copper Market to Record a CAGR of 3.26%, Electrical and Electronics to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The copper market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is consolidated, with the presence of a few vendors. These players have a vast geographical presence, with large production facilities. They are also creating new capacities to ensure smooth and easy access to fast-growing markets such as China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries. The competition among vendors is based on factors such as innovation, product quality, price, and operational cost.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Copper Market 2022-2026

The copper market size is expected to grow by 5013.06 th tons between 2021 and 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.26% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market estimates.

Copper Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the copper market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Some of the major vendors of the copper market include ABC Gas International Ltd., Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Antofagasta Plc, Aurubis AG, Baroda Extrusion Ltd., Bhagyanagar India Ltd., BHP Group plc, Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile, First Quantum Minerals Ltd., Freeport McMoRan Inc., Glencore Plc, Hindustan Copper Ltd., KGHM Polska Miedz SA, Madhav Copper Ltd., Rio Tinto Ltd., Southern Copper Corp., Vale SA, and Vedanta Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas :

Copper Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Electrical And Electronics



Construction



Telecommunication



Transportation



Others

Type

Primary



Secondary

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Copper Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Application Segments

The electrical and electronics segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Electrical and electronics applications such as terminals and connectors, springs for relay contacts and switchgear, bush bars, IC circuits, rotor bars, commutators, armatures, spot welding electrodes, seam welding wheels, and heavy electrical switchgear use copper alloys. Therefore, a rise in the manufacturing of electrical and electronics products is expected to fuel the demand for copper during the forecast period.

Copper Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist copper market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the copper market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the copper market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of copper market vendors

