Copper Pipe and Tube Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities, and forecast in copper pipe and tube market to 2027 by end use (HVAC, refrigeration, industrial, electrical, plumbing, medical, others), product type (straight length pipes, pancake pipes, LWC plain pipes, and LWC grooved pipes), diameter (small diameter pipes and large diameter pipes), pressure rating (high pressure pipes and low pressure pipes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)







Copper Pipe and Tube Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global copper pipe and tube market looks good with opportunities in the HVAC (Heat, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning), refrigeration, industrial, electrical, plumbing, and medical industries. The global copper pipe and tube market is expected to reach an estimated $19.7 billion by 2027, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for thermal efficient heat exchange equipment, rise in construction activities, and increasing automotive production.



Emerging Trends in Copper Pipe and Tube Market

Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes adoption of advance material in copper pipes and tubes, growing demand for copper pipes in electric and hybrid vehicles, and increasing adoption of antimicrobial copper pipes.



A total of 202 figures / charts and 171 tables are provided in this 295-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of copper pipe and tube market report download the report brochure. Growth in various segments of the copper pipe and tube market are given below:

Copper Pipe and Tube Market by Segment

In this market, small diameter pipe is the largest market by diameter, whereas HVAC is largest market by end use type.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global copper pipe and tube market by end use, product type, diameter, pressure rating and region as follows:



Copper Pipe and Tube Market by End Use [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Kilo Tons) from 2016 to 2027]:

â€¢ HVAC

â€¢ Refrigeration

â€¢ Industrial

â€¢ Electrical

â€¢ Plumbing

â€¢ Medical

â€¢ Others



Copper Pipe and Tube Market by Product Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Kilo Tons) from 2016 to 2027]:

â€¢ Straight Length Pipes

â€¢ Pancake Pipes

â€¢ LWC (Level Wound Coil) Plain Pipes

â€¢ LWC Grooved Pipes



Copper Pipe and Tube Market by Diameter [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Kilo Tons) from 2016 to 2027]:

â€¢ Small Diameter Pipes

â€¢ Large Diameter Pipes



Copper Pipe and Tube Market by Pressure Rating [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Kilo Tons) from 2016 to 2027]:

â€¢ High Pressure Pipes

â€¢ Low Pressure Pipes



Copper Pipe and Tube Market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Kilo Tons) from 2016 to 2027]:

â€¢ North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

â€¢ Europe

o Russia

o Germany

o United Kingdom

â€¢ Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

â€¢ The Rest of the World

o Middle East

List of Copper Pipe and Tube Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, copper pipe and tube companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the copper pipe and tube companies profiled in this report include-

â€¢ Mueller

â€¢ Wieland

â€¢ Hailiang

â€¢ Kobelco and Materials Copper Tube

â€¢ Furukawa Electric

â€¢ Mettube

â€¢ Shanghai Metal

â€¢ Grupo IUSA

Copper Pipe and Tube Market Insights

â€¢ The analyst forecasts that straight length pipes will remain the largest product type segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for refrigeration and HVAC in residential and industrial sector.

â€¢ Within the copper pipe and tube market, small diameter pipes will remain the largest diameter segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for high pressure pipes in industrial, refrigeration, and medical gas system.

â€¢ Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for copper pipes and tubes in HVAC, refrigeration, and automotive end uses.

Features of Copper Pipe and Tube Market

â€¢ Market Size Estimates: Copper pipe and tube market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilo Tons) shipment.

â€¢ Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

â€¢ Segmentation Analysis: Copper pipe and tube market size by various segments, such as end use, product type, diameter, pressure rating, and regions in terms of value and volume.

â€¢ Regional Analysis: Copper pipe and tube market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

â€¢ Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use, product type, diameter, pressure rating, and regions for copper pipe and tube market.

â€¢ Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the copper pipe and tube market.

â€¢ Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porterâ€™s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the copper pipe and tube market size?

Answer: The global copper pipe and tube market is expected to reach an estimated $19.7 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for copper pipe and tube market?

Answer: The copper pipe and tube market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~2% from 2020 to 2025.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the copper pipe and tube market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for thermal efficient heat exchange equipment, rise in construction activities, and increasing automotive production.

Q4. What are the major end uses or applications for the copper pipe and tube market?

Answer: HVAC, refrigeration, industrial, electrical, plumbing, and medical are the major end uses of copper pipes and tubes.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in copper pipe and tube market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include adoption of advanced materials in copper pipes and tubes, growing demand for copper pipes in electric and hybrid vehicles, and increasing adoption of antimicrobial copper pipes.

Q6. Who are the key copper pipe and tube companies?



Answer: Some of the key copper pipe and tube companies are as follows:

â€¢ Mueller

â€¢ Wieland

â€¢ Hailiang

â€¢ Kobelco and Materials Copper Tube

â€¢ Furukawa Electric

â€¢ Mettube

â€¢ Shanghai Metal

â€¢ Grupo IUSA

Q7.

Which will be the largest copper pipe and tube market product type segment in the future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts straight length copper pipes will remain the largest product type segment over the forecast period, as straight length pipes are mostly used in medical, plumbing, and refrigeration.

Q8: In copper pipe and tube market, which region is expected to be the largest in the next five years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region over the next five years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% customization without any additional cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global copper pipe and tube market by end use (HVAC, refrigeration, industrial, electrical, plumbing, medical, and others), product type (straight length pipes, pancake pipes, LWC plain pipes, and LWC grooved pipes), diameter (small diameter pipes and large diameter pipes), pressure rating (high pressure pipes and low pressure pipes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the copper pipe and tube market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the copper pipe and tube market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this copper pipe and tube market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the copper pipe and tube market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the copper pipe and tube market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the copper pipe and tube market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the copper pipe and tube market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the copper pipe and tube market?



For any questions related to copper pipe and tube market or related to copper pipe and tube market share, copper pipe and tube market analysis, copper pipe and tube market size, and copper pipe and tube manufacturers, write to Lucintel analysts at [email protected].



