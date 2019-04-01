Coppercraft Distillery Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship with Detroit Tigers

HOLLAND, Mich., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coppercraft Distillery and the Detroit Tigers today announced a multi-year sponsorship that includes branding of Comerica Park's right field bar and Coppercraft Distillery signage featured at the ballpark's Bourbon Bar. The Coppercraft Distillery Bar, located on the Pepsi Porch in right field, offers a fantastic view of the ballgame, and boasts outdoor lounge seating, fire features and a number of high definition televisions to create the ultimate fan experience.

Coppercraft was founded in Holland, MI in 2012, and was one of the first licensed distillers in the state. The company has announced significant expansion plans for the Detroit metropolitan area in recent months. Late last year, Coppercraft hired its first full-time sales representative in the area, and its products are now available at more than 260 retail locations across the metro Detroit market.

"This agreement advances our long-term growth strategy, which includes expanding awareness of the Coppercraft brand throughout the Detroit metropolitan area and the State of Michigan," said Brandon Joldersma, director of sales for Coppercraft Distillery. "Fans can now enjoy watching Tigers games from a unique vantage point at the Coppercraft Distillery Bar in right field, and at a dedicated Bourbon Bar on the main concourse."

Since its inception, Coppercraft Distillery has received numerous awards for the quality of its spirits. The brand's Straight Bourbon Whiskey recently garnered the highest score among a field of 200 spirits at the USA Spirits Ratings competition. Coppercraft was also selected as the Michigan Bourbon Distillery of the Year at the 2018 New York International Spirits Competition. The company operates a full-service restaurant and bar at its distillery in Holland, MI, as well as a tasting room in Saugatuck, MI.

About Coppercraft Distillery

Every bottle of Coppercraft Premium Spirits is a tribute to the American Craftsmen. We build upon the legacy of our West Michigan tradition–the makers and manufacturers; creators and curators; designers and developers. We bring together grain, oak and time to craft the finest premium spirits. Every detail is considered in what we craft and blend, and how you experience it. Coppercraft spirits include rum, gin, vodka, citrus vodka, whiskeys and bourbon that can be found throughout the Midwest. For info about spirits, restaurant menu and tours, visit www.coppercraftdistillery.com .

About the Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers, Inc., a charter member of the American League in 1901, have won four World Series and 11 American League pennants. The Tigers play their home games at Comerica Park located within The District Detroit, one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in the country. For more information about the Tigers and the Ilitch Companies visit Tigers.com , DistrictDetroit.com and IlitchCompanies.com .

