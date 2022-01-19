Coppertree Financial Planning--a $230MM AUM New England-based RIA-- Joins Concord Wealth Partners

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Wealth Partners, an Independent Registered Investment Advisory firm ("RIA"), has formed a strategic partnership with Coppertree Financial Planning, LLC, a $230MM AUM RIA based in Greater Boston.

New England-based Coppertree LLC has joined Concord Wealth Partners and will function as a new branch of Concord in Worcester, Massachusetts. This partnership will expand the full breadth, scale, and sophistication of Concord's Institutional Investment Management, Tax Strategy, and Family & Business Wealth Advisory offerings to all current and future clients in the Greater Boston Area.

The strategic partnership is part of Concord's three-phase expansion plan orchestrated by Edge Strategy Group, an RIA growth strategy industry leader. Concord Wealth Partners (CWP) launched its growth plan in 2019, focusing on service expansion, infrastructure optimization, and strategic M&As. So far, the expansion plan has included partnering with CPA firms, establishing in-house asset management solutions, developing robust marketing campaigns, and forming partnerships with like-minded financial advisors in different geographies across the U.S., like Coppertree. Since its growth strategy began, Concord has expanded its AUM from $350M in December 2019 to over $800M as of January 2022.

Coppertree has served clients in the Greater Boston area since 2011 as an independent planning and investment management firm. During this time, the firm's primary objective has been to make planning and investing less complicated, less expensive, and more efficient for clients. Their "Connected Planning" process aims to deliver long-term success through authentic and unbiased financial advice. The Coppertree team, with over 65 years of investment experience combined, prides itself on providing clients with a roadmap and a plan of action that makes sense and adds value.

Concord Wealth Partners delivers comprehensive financial life planning, asset management, advanced accounting, tax strategy, and business advisory to high-net-worth individuals and small businesses with complex financial needs. As a cohesive team, Concord collaborates on client cases and taps into expertise across the full spectrum of the financial services industry. In doing so, clients benefit from a holistic wealth management approach.

Coppertree's founder, Adam Waitkevich, said of Concord's holistic offering, "Our team's primary goal is to provide a value-added service and make our clients' financial lives less complicated. When we saw how Concord streamlined services across planning, investment, tax, and accounting, we recognized it as an opportunity to deliver the same for our clients through a partnership. After over a year of diligence, we feel confident this partnership will benefit our existing clients and allow us to focus even more time on client relationships."

Concord Wealth Partners is a Virginia-based RIA founded in 2002. The family-owned and operated financial advisory firm has five offices and represents over 600 individuals and small businesses in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Northeast Tennessee, and the Greater Boston area, and manages over $800MM in assets.

Concord Asset Management is a Virginia-based RIA founded in 2020. The firm offers proprietary model portfolios, income strategies, direct indexing, tax-loss-harvesting, portfolio reporting, trade execution, and other institutional-quality portfolio management services. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where CAM and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure.

For Media Questions contact:

Silvia Roa-Madan

(203) 644-9227

[email protected]

www.concordwealthpartners.com

Disclosure:

Advisory services offered through Concord Wealth Partners, LLC ("CWP") and Concord Asset Management, LLC ("CAM") CWP and CAM are affiliated investment advisers registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Concord Wealth Partners