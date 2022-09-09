Copra Meal Market: 51% growth to originate from APAC

The vendors compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution. The market includes companies of different sizes. Some of them are more specialized than others concerning commodities, and some have more extensive financial resources than others. Intense competition among vendors and rapid technological changes constitute significant risk factors to the operations of vendors. Therefore, to survive and succeed in this competitive environment, it becomes imperative for manufacturers to distinguish their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Increasing meat production and consumption has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the growing demand for feed enzymes might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report identifies CIIF OMG, Feedipedia, Greenville Agro Corp., Kalpataru, KERAFED, TANTUCO ENTERPRISES, INC., PRIMA INDUSTRIES LTD., Primex Group, PT Harvard Cocopro, PT. Golden Union Oil, Samar Coco Products Manufacturing Corp., SC Global Developments Pte Ltd., SUMATERA BARU, and Philippine International Development, Inc. as some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

The global copra meal market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The offline segment accounted for the maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the convenience and economic pricing offered by offline stores such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

APAC will emerge as the dominant market, occupying 51% of the global market share. The increasing demand for protein-rich food products, including copra meal, is driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The copra meal market report covers the following areas:

Copra Meal Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist copra meal market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the copra meal market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the copra meal market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of copra meal market vendors

Related Reports:

Copra Meal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.71% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3212.27 th Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CIIF OMG, Feedipedia, Greenville Agro Corp., Kalpataru, KERAFED, TANTUCO ENTERPRISES, INC., PRIMA INDUSTRIES LTD., Primex Group, PT Harvard Cocopro, PT. Golden Union Oil, Samar Coco Products Manufacturing Corp., SC Global Developments Pte Ltd., SUMATERA BARU, and Philippine International Development, Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ thousand)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 76: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ thousand)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 CIIF OMG

Exhibit 89: CIIF OMG - Overview



Exhibit 90: CIIF OMG - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: CIIF OMG - Key offerings

10.4 Feedipedia

Exhibit 92: Feedipedia - Overview



Exhibit 93: Feedipedia - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Feedipedia - Key offerings

10.5 Greenville Agro Corp.

Exhibit 95: Greenville Agro Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Greenville Agro Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Greenville Agro Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 TANTUCO ENTERPRISES, INC.

Exhibit 98: TANTUCO ENTERPRISES, INC. - Overview



Exhibit 99: TANTUCO ENTERPRISES, INC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: TANTUCO ENTERPRISES, INC. - Key offerings

10.7 Primex Group

Exhibit 101: Primex Group - Overview



Exhibit 102: Primex Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Primex Group - Key offerings

10.8 PT Harvard Cocopro

Exhibit 104: PT Harvard Cocopro - Overview

Harvard Cocopro - Overview

Exhibit 105: PT Harvard Cocopro - Product / Service

Harvard Cocopro - Product / Service

Exhibit 106: PT Harvard Cocopro - Key offerings

10.9 PT. Golden Union Oil

Exhibit 107: PT . Golden Union Oil - Overview

. Golden Union Oil - Overview

Exhibit 108: PT . Golden Union Oil - Product / Service

. Golden Union Oil - Product / Service

Exhibit 109: PT . Golden Union Oil - Key offerings

10.10 Samar Coco Products Manufacturing Corp.

Exhibit 110: Samar Coco Products Manufacturing Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Samar Coco Products Manufacturing Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Samar Coco Products Manufacturing Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 SC Global Developments Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 113: SC Global Developments Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: SC Global Developments Pte Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: SC Global Developments Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 SUMATERA BARU

Exhibit 116: SUMATERA BARU - Overview



Exhibit 117: SUMATERA BARU - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: SUMATERA BARU - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology



Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 124: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio