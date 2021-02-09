LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, with the launch of Couples Connect, Coral becomes the world's first interactive sexual wellness app for couples. Backed by the country's foremost sex-positive researchers, the app unlocks the new science of sexual wellbeing for partners of all gender expressions and sexual orientations.

"Coral provides a master class in evidence-based practices that meaningfully improve your sex life." Tweet this With research-backed Couples Connect, Coral becomes world's first interactive sexual wellness app for couples.

Launched in 2019, Coral is a pioneer in the sexual wellness market and the only sexual wellness app designed for everyone. Its new, secure and encrypted in-app messaging thread delivers guided intimacy exercises and playful daily prompts couples complete together, in-person or virtually.

"Thanks to a lack of sex-positive, pleasure-centric sex education, most of us have no idea how to talk about sex with our partners—much less work together to make it better," said Coral CEO and founder Isharna Walsh. "Giving couples a safe, guided space in which to prioritize their intimate relationship was an important next step in our mission to make sexual wellness a vital part of wellbeing."

Research overwhelmingly shows that a healthy sex life is essential to human happiness, yet sexual desire discrepancy impacts nearly all couples. The Covid-19 pandemic has posed new challenges, with 75 percent of couples reporting a decline in their sex lives, according to research conducted by Coral advisors Dr. Kristen Mark, the Joycelyn Elders Chair in Sexual Health Education at University of Minnesota Medical School, and Dr. Justin Lehmiller, social psychologist and Research Fellow at The Kinsey Institute.

"Researchers have learned so much over the past couple of decades about the science of sexual wellbeing, yet we can only reach so many people through private practice," says Dr. Mark. "Coral provides a master class in evidence-based practices that meaningfully improve your sex life."

Coral uses a playful, habit-building approach to steadily improve communication, curiosity and sensual awareness with exercises such as guided eye-gazing, developed by sex educator Zoë Kors, and mindfulness practices for sexual desire, created alongside UBC Sexual Health Laboratory Director Lori Brotto.

Coral is available on the app store .

About Coral

Coral is the leading sexual self-improvement app for all humans. Its innovative, inclusive multimedia content combines the best of scientific research and evidence-based Eastern practices, and has helped more than 250,000 users create their best intimate lives. Learn more at getcoral.app .

Contact:

Jasmine Firchau

[email protected]

SOURCE Coral

Related Links

https://getcoral.app/

