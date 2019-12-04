Coral Detection Systems Nominated for Another International Excellence Award - the UK Pool & Spa Awards

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coral Detection Systems, one of the most innovative players in the field of pool safety technologies, which has developed the world's first AI-based drowning detection system for residential pools, that provides 24/7 active under-water safety monitoring, has been named "Product of the Year" finalist at the UK Pool & Spa Awards.

This is Coral's 3rd international awards nomination in the last 5 months, following Intersec Awards (Dubai), and its win at Awards.AI (UK) last month.

In its nine-year history, the UK Pool & Spa Awards is renowned as one of the water leisure industry's most important and valuable events.

"Being nominated for 'Product of the Year' is, yet again, a testament to the enormous worldwide need for pool-safety innovation based on advanced technologies," says Eyal Golan, Co-Founder & CEO. "More often than not, drowning is an avoidable tragedy, and Coral's AI Based pool-safety system utilizes the latest AI technology to do just that. Coral saves lives. Drowning is the leading cause of death among children ages 1-4 and the 2nd leading for kids ages 5-18. People are not sufficiently aware, but more children lose their lives in pool drowning accidents than in car accidents every year. Much like parents would take every safety precaution with their kids in the car – installing a Coral means adopting the most effective safety measures for kids in the pool."

The awards gala will be held on December 12th at The Vox, Resorts World, Birmingham.

https://coraldrowningdetection.com/

