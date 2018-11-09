Coral Robots, Inc. Named as CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Coral Robots, Inc. today announced that it has been named a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for their Coral One vacuum robot. This prestigious program celebrates outstanding design in cutting-edge technology across 28 product categories.

The announcement was made during CES Unveiled New York, an invite-only tech event bringing together top media, exhibitors and industry leaders for a sneak peek of the products and trends expected at CES 2019, which will run January 8-11, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV.

The Coral One is the only 2-in-1 vacuum robot on the market, bringing the first true innovation to the category in years with cutting edge technology. Equipped with a handheld component and nozzle accessories, an internal mapping system, cyclonic technology, high power fans and custom-built wheels, the Coral One allows consumers to more easily clean a wide variety of surfaces.

"We are deeply honored to accept and receive the CES Innovation Award for our first robot. We can't express how excited we are to share the Coral One with everyone at CES. When we were building the Coral One, it was important to us to depart from the status quo. We took a step back and focused on creating a product for how people actually clean and develop an experience that will change the interaction between people and robots in the near future," says Ted Ko and George Ko, Co-Founders of Coral.

Coral Robots, Inc.'s Coral One Vacuum Robot will be on display in the Innovation Awards Showcase at the upcoming CES 2019.

About Coral Robots, Inc.:

Led by co-founders and brothers Ted and George Ko, Coral is a human-centric robotics company that provides an ecosystem of robotics products thoughtfully designed to enable people to live easier lives. Since its inception in March 2018, Coral launched its debut product, a powerful 2-in-1 vacuum robot, the Coral One, which was recognized as a CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Robotics and Drones category. It's the only robotic and hand-held vacuum on the market, with features like superior battery life and cyclonic technology to ensure the most powerful suction. The Coral team believes that purpose-driven robots empower people to achieve more and is committed to designing robots for people to enhance their everyday lives. For more information, visit www.coralrobots.com.

