Coral Springs Museum of Art Announces Forever Broward Project Art Installations on December 13, 2018

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, the Coral Springs Museum of Art received a grant from the Community Foundation of Broward to support the Forever Broward project. The Forever Broward project, promoting the importance of life in West Broward, has consisted of a series of lectures and community organized programs and will now culminate with the installation of two 20-foot bird sculptures on December 13, 2018.

Constructed by the Myth Makers, Donna Dodson and Andy Moerlein, the bird sculptures are made entirely from bamboo and recycled materials. One sculpture named, Persistence, will be displayed at the Sawgrass Nature Center (3000 Sportsplex Dr., Coral Springs, FL 33065), and the other named, Perseverance, will be installed at the trail head of a 27-mile cycling trail in one of the only publicly accessible parks between Markham Park and Palm Beach County, located on the west side of the Sawgrass Expressway at Atlantic Boulevard.

"Forever Broward has highlighted the pride and importance of the community in West Broward using the Everglades as the project's muse to bring all county residence together," said Julia Andrews, Executive Director and Chief Curator of the Coral Springs Museum of Art. "With the generous support from Fundholders of the Community Foundation of Broward, we want to raise awareness about life in West Broward and its incredible community, with the most notable western landscape of the Everglades which is what makes living out West distinctly different than any other area in Broward."

The two temporary sculptures are expected to be on display for the next three to five years. The public is invited to attend one or both of the installations on December 13, 2018. The installation of Persistence at the Sawgrass Nature Center and the installation of Perseverance at the trail head, located on the west side of the Sawgrass Expressway at Atlantic Boulevard, will take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Forever Broward has been made possible by support from the following Funds of the Community Foundation of Broward: Helen and Frank Stoykov Charitable Endowment Fund, Ruth H. Brown Fund for the Arts, Mary N. Porter Community Impact Fund and the David and Francie Horvitz Family Fund. The Community Foundation of Broward provides leadership on community solutions and fosters philanthropy that connects people who care with causes that matter.

To learn more about the Forever Broward Project, visit http://bit.ly/CSMOAForeverBroward. To learn more about the Community Foundation of Broward, visit http://www.cfbroward.org/.

For more information about the Coral Springs Museum of Art visit coralspringsmuseum.org, email museuminfo@coralsprings.org or call (954) 340-5000. The Coral Springs Museum of Art is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Since the Museum is a proud member of North American Reciprocal Museums (NARM) and Reciprocal Organization of Associated Museums (ROAM), members who join at the family membership level ($125 annually) gain access to more than 800 museums across the U.S.

About Coral Springs Museum of Art

The Coral Springs Museum of Art serves Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, Florida, by offering an art immersion experience focused on celebrating present-day, nationally recognized and Florida artists who create Traditional, Modern and Postmodern art. Since its opening in early 1997, the museum has hosted nearly one million visitors and students and exhibited the work of more than 200 artists in its galleries, including well-known artists such as Alexandra Nechita, Romero Britto, Wolf Kahn, Duane Hansen, Clyde Butcher, Jose Bedia, Royo, Yuroz, Dale Chihuly and Toulouse-Lautrec. The museum, which features a permanent collection and an extensive sculpture garden, is open to the public and offers numerous classes, programs, events and exhibits for children and adults. For more information, visit coralspringsmuseum.org.

