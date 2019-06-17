Coral Springs Museum of Art to Host Chinese Exhibitions and Complimentary Artist Reception

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Chinese artists, Xu De Qi and Zhang Hong Mei, who are husband and wife, and Yifei Zhou, will each unveil a new exhibit at the Coral Springs Museum of Art (2855A Coral Springs Drive, Coral Springs, Florida 33065) on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 with a complimentary artist reception for the whole community to enjoy on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 6 p.m.

"We are thrilled the Museum is able to bring works created by artists from around the globe right here to South Florida," said Julia Andrews, Executive Director of the Coral Springs Museum of Art. "These exhibits present an opportunity to experience Chinese culture and get a first-hand look at traditional Chinese artistic expression ranging from textile design to painting."

Xu De Qi – "China Art Now!"

Born in 1964 in Shandong, China, Xu De Qi has exhibited his art in international galleries and museums ranging from Miami, Rome, London, Paris, Milan, Mexico City, and others, conquering not only the Chinese landscape, but the American and European canvas as well. In 2018, Xu De Qi created his own solo show at the Madein art gallery in Milan, starring as the protagonist.

Zhang Hong Mei – "China Art Now!"

Zhang Hong Mei, born in 1973, began her career with exhibitions and collaborations in the United States, central and southern America and Europe. Her textile designs and paintings have exhibited in countless international cities, including "Barchetta and Tessuti" at the International Art Biennal of Tapestry in Beijing (2000), the Women of Art International Exhibition (2001), the International Art Biennal of Tapestry in Beijing (2002), the Post Bloom Exhibition in Denver (2011), the Zhang Hong Mei, Zheng Yi, and Xu De Qi exhibition at the Kavachnina Gallery in Miami (2011), and more.

Yifei Zhou – "The Charm of Chinese Brush Painting"

Born in 1958, Yifei Zhou was a child prodigy at Chinese Brush Painting, that resulted in his creating art for more than 45 years. His work has been published in various magazines and art books, including the Shanghai Art & Calligraphy Magazine; has been exhibited in Chinese Art Shows and Shanghai art shows; and Yifei Zhou has authenticated Chinese and European paintings at a Palm Beach Art Gallery. Illustrating a solid foundation in the traditional approach to Chinese Brush Painting, Yifei Zhou utilizes various shades of black ink and colorful brush strokes to create unique canvases of landscapes, plants, flowers, and animals.

All three exhibits will be available for viewing through August 17, 2019. The Main Gallery will feature the works of Xu De Qi, the East Gallery will house the works of Zhang Hong Mei, and the Kuhn Gallery will display the works of Yifei Zhou.

The Coral Springs Museum of Art is open Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for students (with valid id) and children ages 5 to 17. Admission for children under 5 years old is free. For more information, contact the Coral Springs Museum of Art at (954) 340-5000 or museuminfo@coralsprings.com and online at coralspringsmuseum.org

About Coral Springs Museum of Art

The Coral Springs Museum of Art serves Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, Florida, by offering an art immersion experience focused on celebrating present-day, nationally recognized and Florida artists who create Traditional, Modern and Postmodern art. Since its opening in early 1997, the museum has hosted nearly one million visitors and students and exhibited the work of more than 200 artists in its galleries, including well-known artists such as Alexandra Nechita, Romero Britto, Wolf Kahn, Duane Hansen, Clyde Butcher, Jose Bedia, Royo, Yuroz, Dale Chihuly and Toulouse-Lautrec. The museum, which features a permanent collection and an extensive sculpture garden, is open to the public and offers numerous classes, programs, events and exhibits for children and adults. For more information, visit coralspringsmuseum.org.

