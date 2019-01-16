Coral Springs Museum of Art to Host Complimentary Artist Reception featuring Jill Krutick and Hubert Phipps

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coral Springs Museum of Art will unveil two new exhibits at a complimentary artist reception on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Museum (2855A Coral Springs Drive, Coral Springs, Florida 33065). The Main Gallery will feature abstract expressionist Jill Krutick, curated by Bruce Helander, and the East and Kuhn Galleries will highlight the works of sculptor Hubert Phipps. Guests will enjoy complimentary hors d'oeuvres and refreshments.

"Making art, and the artists who create it, accessible to everyone in the community is at the core of all that we do," said Julia Andrews, Executive Director of the Coral Springs Museum of Art. "The works created by our featured artists is thought-provoking and interesting and we hope the entire community will join us for this upcoming reception."

Jill Krutick and Hubert Phipps' exhibits will be on display from March 16, 2019 through May 18, 2019.

Jill Krutick – "Lyrical Abstraction"

Artist Jill Krutick incorporates oils, acrylics, colors and textural components into her paintings, offering viewers a brand of artistic poetry that is instantly recognizable as Krutick's signature. With a rhythmic swirl, Krutick's distinctive style is based on abstract expressionism, which is most notably seen in the early works of New York School members Jackson Pollock and Willem de Kooning. Krutick's abstraction is also inspired by female artists Helen Frankenthaler and Lee Krasner, which allows her to explore the creative aspects of color, texture and rhythmic swirls.

Krutick's exhibition is curated by artist and critic Bruce Helander, featuring over thirty large-scale canvases that highlight contemporary abstraction, accented colors and compelling depths and surfaces.

Hubert Phipps – "Journey Continued"

For artist and sculptor Hubert Phipps, the most powerful art is the art that connects within you before you begin to analyze art through thought. Phipps' work relies on "experiencing the realm of the abstract mind in an inmate way" and transferring that vision into a physical form, whether it is captured through paper, on canvas, or in a 3D format. Oftentimes in Phipps' works, as he develops a drawing from scratch, he strives to create an aesthetic and abstract balance.

For more information about the Coral Springs Museum of Art, museum exhibits and events, visit coralspringsmuseum.org, email museuminfo@coralsprings.org or call (954) 340-5000.

The Coral Springs Museum of Art is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Since the Museum is a proud member of North American Reciprocal Museums (NARM) and Reciprocal Organization of Associated Museums (ROAM), members who join at the family membership level ($125 annually) gain access to more than 800 museums across the U.S.

About Coral Springs Museum of Art

The Coral Springs Museum of Art serves Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, Florida, by offering an art immersion experience focused on celebrating present-day, nationally recognized and Florida artists who create Traditional, Modern and Postmodern art. Since its opening in early 1997, the museum has hosted nearly one million visitors and students and exhibited the work of more than 200 artists in its galleries, including well-known artists such as Alexandra Nechita, Romero Britto, Wolf Kahn, Duane Hansen, Clyde Butcher, Jose Bedia, Royo, Yuroz, Dale Chihuly and Toulouse-Lautrec. The museum, which features a permanent collection and an extensive sculpture garden, is open to the public and offers numerous classes, programs, events and exhibits for children and adults. For more information, visit coralspringsmuseum.org.

