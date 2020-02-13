Coral Springs Museum of Art to Host The Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart Visual Art Exhibition and Live Rhythm Experience Performance

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coral Springs Museum of Art is excited to announce it will host The Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart Art Exhibition from Saturday, March 21 through Saturday, May 16, 2020. Museum visitors will be able to get a first-hand look at Wentworth Gallery's Mickey Hart Vibrational Expressionism, the depiction of emotional experiences through art.

"The Coral Springs Museum of Art is thrilled to have Mickey Hart share his inspiration on his music and art," said Julia Andrews, Executive Director of the Coral Springs Museum of Art. "We know his fans and art enthusiasts will adore his newest collection, and the opportunity to learn more about his creative and art-making techniques."

The Wentworth Gallery's private collection of the legendary drummer's artwork is inspired by his sonic-driven world and are snapshots into the music he makes.

"Everything has a vibratory and rhythmic fingerprint, a pulsing matrix of frequencies we experience as color, sound, matter, molecules, galaxies, states of consciousness," said Hart.

Hart believes music and visual art are complementary. The fine art of Mickey Hart combines the two into art that transforms the vibrations of the universe into a powerful and emotional artistic journey. Hart's music is more than just vibration, and his art is more than just Expressionism: together they create these unique and thought provoking works of art.

Hart will address his fans and art enthusiasts during an Artist Reception and Live Rhythm Experience Performance on the evening of March 28 at 6 p.m. at Coral Spring Museum of Art. The event requires a ticket purchase of $20 per person. Space is limited to standing room only. Check the Museum's website for details on when tickets will be available for purchase at http://bit.ly/CSMOAMickeyHart or contact the Coral Springs Museum of Art via phone (954) 340-5000 or email museuminfo@coralsprings.com.

The Coral Springs Museum of Art is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Since the Museum is a proud member of North American Reciprocal Museums (NARM) and Reciprocal Organization of Associated Museums (ROAM), members who join at the family membership level ($125 annually) gain access to more than 800 museums across the U.S.

About the Coral Springs Museum of Art

The Coral Springs Museum of Art serves Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, Florida, by offering an art immersion experience focused on celebrating present-day, nationally recognized and Florida artists who create Traditional, Modern and Postmodern art. Since its opening in early 1997, the museum has hosted over one million visitors and students and exhibited the work of more than 200 artists in its galleries, including well-known artists such as Alexandra Nechita, Romero Britto, Wolf Kahn, Duane Hansen, Clyde Butcher, Jose Bedia, Royo, Yuroz, Dale Chihuly and Toulouse-Lautrec. The museum, which features a permanent collection and an extensive sculpture garden, is open to the public and offers numerous classes, programs, events and exhibits for children and adults. For more information, visit coralspringsmuseum.org.

About Wentworth Gallery

As the leading fine art retailer in the United States with 10 locations, Wentworth Gallery features a wide selection of original artwork, limited editions and sculptures from the world's most acclaimed artists. In addition to representing highly collected and heralded artists Peter Max, Charles Fazzino, Michael Godard, and Romero Britto, Wentworth Gallery exclusively represents artists Paul Stanley from KISS, Rick Allen from Def Leppard, Mickey Hart from The Grateful Dead, Michael Cartellone from Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Brian Wheat from Tesla in their visual artwork. Their website, wentworthgallery.com provides information on featured artists, upcoming exhibits, online orders and directions to the nearest Wentworth Gallery; or call 800-732-6140.

