Coral Springs Museum of Art Welcomes New Art Exhibition "Metamorphosis - The Beginning" from Daniel Winn

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coral Springs Museum of Art will celebrate a new, captivating exhibit by Daniel Winn entitled "Metamorphosis - The Beginning." The exhibit will run from September 29, 2018 until November 17, 2018 and include a complimentary artist reception on October 11, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Museum located at 2855a Coral Springs Drive, Coral Springs, Florida 33065.

"Daniel Winn's goal of exploring human existence with free-will and divinity is astounding," said Julia Andrews, Executive Director of the Coral Springs Museum of Art. "Here at the Museum, we strive to provide our guests with not only beautiful art exhibits, but pieces that can open their minds. Our complimentary artist receptions also allow guests to speak with artists first-hand to dig deeper into their mind."

A once wealthy family from Vietnam, Daniel Winn and his family arrived to the United States in 1975 with little to nothing. An ex-medical student, Winn began his artistic career by helping other artists develop their artistic style and later, founded Masterpiece Publishing, Inc. in 1997, one of the nation's leading fine art agencies. Acting as an agent and curator, he curated museum and gallery exhibitions throughout North America and Asia, in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Montreal, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. At age 50 (the year 2016), Winn returned to his artist core and began to create art again – "Existential Surrealism."

Winn's exhibit "Metamorphosis - The Beginning" draws upon his own life experiences, Vietnam culture, and contemporary cultural influences of his home in the United States. Guests can expect to experience Winn's figurative work, as it focuses on the human experience while incorporating abstract and mythological elements to communicate the mysticism of creation.

Admission to the artist reception on October 11, 2018 is free to the public. The Coral Springs Museum of Art is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for students (with valid id) and children ages 5 to 17. Admission for children under 5 years old is free. For more information, contact the Coral Springs Museum of Art at (954) 340-5000 or museuminfo@coralsprings.com and online at coralspringsmuseum.org.

About Coral Springs Museum of Art



Coral Springs Museum of Art serves Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, Florida, by offering an art immersion experience focused on celebrating present day, nationally recognized and Florida artists who create Traditional, Modern and Postmodern art. Since its opening in early 1997, the museum has hosted more than 600,000 visitors and students and exhibited the work of more than 200 artists in its galleries, including well-known artists such as Alexandra Nichita, Romero Britto, Wolf Kahn, Duane Hansen, Clyde Butcher, Jose Bedia, Royo, Yuroz, Dale Chihuly and Toulouse-Lautrec. The museum, which features a permanent collection and an extensive sculpture garden, is open to the public and offers numerous classes, programs, events and exhibits for children and adults. For more information, visit coralspringsmuseum.org.

