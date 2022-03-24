Corales Puntacana Championship empowers the community through PGA TOUR Sponsor Value Program

Players Greg Chalmers, David Hearn and Ted Potter also visited the Dr. Zato Fight Against Blindness Center. Located in Verón, is the first and only in its category in the eastern region of the Dominican Republic. Since it's inauguration in 2021, they have treated more than 1,000 patients.

"Through the Corales Puntacana Championship we can continue, for four more years, promoting the best of Dominican Republic and Punta Cana as one of the leading golf tourist destinations in the Caribbean; but most important, this partnership helps us develop our dream to empower and grow the community through our social and environmental programs," said Frank Elías Rainieri, President and CEO of Grupo Puntacana.

Proceeds donated through the tournament, have helped Grupo Puntacana develop social and environmental programs, translating into more than 150,000 people receiving medical assistance and more than 7,000 high school students and technicians graduating from educational centers.

Impact of the 2021 tournament

Last year the tournament went down in history as the first PGA TOUR event to be held twice in the same season in more than 70 years, achieving 4.8 billion national and international print and digital media impressions in 153 countries, reaching 3.4 million viewers in the United States and 2 million listeners locally.

SOURCE GRUPO PUNTACANA