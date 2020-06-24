Corbion Expands Algae Business With Strategic Appointments

The appointment of Ruud Peerbooms as President of Algae Ingredients, and a member of the Corbion Executive team, demonstrates Corbion's commitment to driving greater adoption of algae ingredients around the world. In this role, Ruud will drive strategic initiatives to expand Corbion's algae business, including overseeing the company's partnerships for the development of the next generation of algae ingredients.

Ruud has spent most of his career in commercial roles in the specialty food ingredients industry, and joined Corbion in 2014 as Senior Vice President of Food. In addition to his role at Corbion, Ruud applies his passion for science and technology as Chairman of Ingredients for Food Innovators (IFFI), a Dutch business network of food ingredient producers that focuses on the development of healthy, sustainable and affordable foods.

As adoption of AlgaPrime™ DHA in the aquaculture sector continues to accelerate, two new team members will help to expand commercialization of the omega-3 rich feed ingredient both globally and in key markets including Norway and Chile.

The new team members include:

Geir Ivar Lanes as Senior Business Development Manager leading the application of Corbion's AlgaPrime™ DHA ingredient in salmonid feed. With an early background as a managing director in oilrig IRM Services, Geir Ivar has spent the past 21 years as Managing Director of Havbrukskontroll AS, a consulting company working with both aquaculture farmers and aquaculture suppliers within areas of Broodstock, Smolts, Enclosed Systems and Sea Cage Production. His work encompassed nearly all technical aspects of the aquaculture industry supporting customers both in Norway and internationally. Geir Ivar has a degree in Chemistry.

Paula Arriagada Strodthoff, Senior Business Development Manager leading Corbion's AlgaPrime™ DHA work with salmon farmers and feed companies in Chile. Paula was formerly Head of Nutrition and Technology for EWOS Chile, where she was responsible for developing field trials and nutritional solutions for salmonids. Paula comes to Corbion with 19 years of experience in technical support for human and animal nutrition. She holds an MSc in Food Science from McGill University and a Bachelors in Food Engineering from Universidad Austral de Chile.

"We're thrilled to have Ruud, Geir Ivar and Paula on our team as they are committed to driving change within the sustainable aquaculture industry and beyond," said Olivier Rigaud, CEO at Corbion. "Their expertise and commitment to innovation will undoubtedly expand AlgaPrime™ DHA's footprint within key aquaculture markets and beyond into additional markets."

Since 2016, Corbion has been producing AlgaPrime™ DHA at large industrial scale relevant to the needs of the aquaculture industry. Unlike other resources such as fish oil, which can fluctuate on supply and price, AlgaPrime™ DHA is a reliable and consistent source of omega-3s. The expansion of the team is the latest in a series of milestones that acknowledges the demand for algae-fed salmon among farmers, brands, retailers and consumers. In addition to expanding its industry footprint and market penetration, AlgaPrime™ DHA was recently recognized as part of Fast Company's 2020 World Changing Ideas Award.

