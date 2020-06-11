Corboy & Demetrio Files Lawsuit for Chicago Restaurant Worker Run Over by Alleged Grubhub Driver

CHICAGO, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corboy & Demetrio has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Bijan Choya Early, 24, of Chicago, for injuries suffered when an alleged Grubhub driver ran into her as he was pulling away from Ms. T's Southern Fried Chicken, 3343 North Broadway, Chicago, on May 15, 2020, after refusing to wear a mask while picking up food.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages against Grubhub and the driver, Aamir Mohammed, for injuries to Early, who goes by her middle name of Choya. They include a broken pelvis, two broken arms and fractures to both her legs. She had surgery to both arms. In addition, she suffered significant nerve damage to her arms, which is preventing her from fully using both hands. Choya had been planning to become a teacher for the hearing impaired using sign language.

On Friday, May 15, 2020, Mohammed went to pick up a Grubhub order for delivery. It was not ready. Mohammed became irate when he was told he had to wait outside for his order because the restaurant is small, and he did not have on a mask. On the way out of the store, Mohammed kicked the front glass door several times. He got into his car.

Choya went outside with her mother who is the owner of the restaurant. As her mother was standing next to the driver's side of the car and calling the police, Choya was walking in front of the car. The incident was filmed from inside the store.

Mohammed saw an opportunity to drive away but struck Choya knocking her onto the hood of his car. When he stopped, she slid off the hood. As he pulled away again, he ran over her body.

The lawsuit alleges Grubhub negligently allowed Mohammed to "access its platform and operate as a Grubhub driver." Grubhub denies that Mohammed was an authorized driver on its platform.

"On Saturday, May 30th, we sent two Americans to the International Space Station on Dragon spaceship; yet, Grubhub cannot secure its platform from alleged unauthorized delivery drivers," said Corboy & Demetrio Partner Francis Patrick Murphy.

