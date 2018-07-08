Corboy & Demetrio Obtains Order Requiring Aeromexico to Preserve & Produce Evidence in Plane Crash

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A judge has granted Corboy & Demetrio's Emergency Motion for Protective Order and has issued an Order requiring Aeromexico and Aeromexico Connect to preserve, protect and produce evidence from the plane crash on July 31, 2018 in Durango, Mexico.

The Order of Protection and Production, issued by Cook Co. Circuit Court Judge John P. Callahan, Jr., requires Aeromexico and Aeromexico Connect to preserve, protect and produce the cockpit voice recorder, the flight data recorder and any communications between the pilot and air traffic control, ground control and any Aeromexico personnel, beginning from 30 minutes before the crash until 10 minutes after the crash.

"This is the first step in helping all of the passengers on board Flight #2431 get answers about what went wrong, and, hopefully, those answers will also improve the safety of aviation for everyone," said Thomas A. Demetrio, Co-founder of Chicago-based Corboy & Demetrio.

Corboy & Demetrio filed the Emergency Motion on Aug. 7, 2018, on behalf of the passengers the firm is representing in lawsuits against the Mexican airline.

The firm has nearly 60 years of experience representing passengers in major airline disaster lawsuits and has continued its representation in many commercial and private airplane crashes since that time across the country. The firm has particular experience in crashes in severe weather conditions, including American Eagle Flight 4184 near Roselawn, Indiana in 1994, killing all 68 passengers, and the helicopter crash that killed rock star Stevie Ray Vaughan and other band members in 1990.

Case #2018L8431, Filed in Cook Co. Circuit Court on 8-7-18 and Order Granted on 8-7-18.

About Corboy & Demetrio

Corboy & Demetrio is one of the nation's premier law firms. It represents individuals and their families in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases and is renowned for its achievements in the courtroom. The firm has acquired more than $4 billion in settlements and verdicts. To contact Thomas Demetrio, Robert Bingle, William T. Gibbs, Daniel S. Kirschner or Francis Patrick Murphy, call 312-346-3191 or 800-356-3191. We are available 24/7.

Media Contact: Helen Lucaitis, Esq., 312-346-3191(office) or 312-550-2077(cell); HHL@corboydemetrio.com

SOURCE Corboy & Demetrio

Related Links

https://www.corboydemetrio.com

