Corboy & Demetrio Partner Philip Corboy, Jr. Named to Illinois Super Lawyers' Top 100

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corboy & Demetrio Partner Philip "Flip" Corboy, Jr. was named to IL Super Lawyers' Top 100 for 2020. It's the ninth year for his selection to the elite list, which comprises the top 100 attorneys, overall, in the state regardless of their practice area.

This is the 16th year Philip has been selected to IL Super Lawyers in the area of personal injury, and he is one of 11 Corboy & Demetrio partners selected. Thomas Demetrio was also selected to Top 100, ranking first.

"The rankings are a testament to the unwavering commitment and loyalty we have toward our clients, our results in the courtroom, and the respect we've attained from our peers," Corboy said.

In its 65-year history, the Chicago law firm has obtained more than $4 billion in verdicts and settlements on behalf of its clients.

Earlier this year, Philip was named to the 2020 Edition of Best Lawyers in America - for the 14th year. He was named to Top Ten Product Liability Attorneys-Plaintiff's in Illinois in 2019 by Leading Lawyers, which has designated him an Illinois Leading Lawyer since 2003 and is reserved for the top 5% of attorneys in the state.

Corboy is a highly accomplished trial lawyer having settled or tried to verdict more than 65 cases in which plaintiffs have recovered $1 million or more.

He is a past President of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association and a member of the American Association for Justice, where he served as an Illinois State delegate before moving up to its National Board of Governors.

Since 2002, Corboy has been a member of the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers, the country's pre-eminent organization of trial lawyers that limits its membership to those trial lawyers who are outstanding and considered the best in their state. He was named to the prestigious Irish Legal 100 for the fifth year in 2019. He was also named to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America in 2019, a designation he's earned since 2015.

Corboy is a past President of the Board of Directors of Legal Aid Chicago, Illinois' largest legal aid program for low income people. He was the 2011-2012 recipient of the DePaul University College of Law Distinguished Alumnus Award, the highest honor awarded by the school.

He devotes much of his time to charitable and not-for-profit endeavors. In 2018, Philip was elected to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Foundation (USOPF) Board of Directors, after serving as a Trustee of USOPF. Corboy was recently named to Villanova University President's Advisory Council. He graduated from that institution in 1973.

About Corboy & Demetrio

Corboy & Demetrio is one of the nation's premier law firms. The civil trial law firm represents individuals and their families in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases and has acquired more than $4 billion in settlements and verdicts, of which more than 600 are in excess of $1 million. To contact Philip Corboy, Jr. or another lawyer at the firm, call 24/7, 312-346-3191 or toll free at 800-356-3191. For more detailed information, go to corboydemetrio.com.

Media Contact: Helen Lucaitis, Esq., Communications Director, Corboy & Demetrio; HHL@corboydemetrio.com ; 312-346-3191 (office) and 312-550-2077 (cell)

SOURCE Corboy & Demetrio

Related Links

http://www.corboydemetrio.com

