Corcentric Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcentric, a leading provider of business spend management and revenue management software and services, today announced the appointment of Sunil Padiyar as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Padiyar joins the executive team in his new role and is responsible for overseeing the company's global technology roadmap and vision.

Reporting directly to Matt Clark, president and COO, Mr. Padiyar is leading the charge on the development of Corcentric's world class solution offerings and finalizing the integrations of Source One, Netsend and Determine into the Corcentric platform.

"We are excited to have Sunil as a member of our executive team," said Matt Clark, president and COO at Corcentric. "Sunil brings an impressive track record of generating revenue and building world class technologies in many of the verticals that we operate in. He is the perfect complement to our company's values and the solutions and services we deliver."

Prior to joining Corcentric, Mr. Padiyar served as the CTO at FacilitySource, where he helped grow the company's revenue by over 500% and led them through a sale to commercial real estate firm, CBRE. He was also the Co-founder and VP of Development at SalesLogix during the dot com boom, bringing them to eight figure revenue in their first four years and navigating a successful IPO.

"I'm thrilled to join Corcentric at this pivotal time in the company's growth," added Mr. Padiyar. "The current business environment and last 12 months have really shown enterprises the value that technology and a properly executed digital finance transformation can bring to bottom lines. I'm so excited to be working with a team of innovators to revolutionize how companies optimize how they purchase, pay and get paid."

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a global provider of business spend management and revenue management software and services for mid-market and Fortune 1000 businesses. Corcentric delivers software, advisory services, and payments focused on reducing costs, optimizing working capital, and unlocking revenue. To learn more, please visit www.corcentric.com.

