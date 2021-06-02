Corcentric Appoints New General Counsel

CHERRY HILL, N.J., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcentric, a leading provider of business spend management and revenue management software and services, today announced the appointment of Alex Green as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. Mr. Green is responsible for leading legal processes for Corcentric and providing oversight throughout the organization on all legal matters.

"We're thrilled to have Alex join Corcentric," commented Mark Joyce, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "He joins a growing leadership team on a mission to transform how businesses purchase, pay, and get paid. His industry knowledge and skillset will play a very complementary role to our software and advisory expansion efforts."

Mr. Green brings a storied career to Corcentric, having held positions in software, consumer finance, and services. Most recently, he served as Chief Legal Officer at Medix, and previously General Counsel with CareerBuilder for nearly 15 years and Senior Counsel for McDonald's for over a decade.

"I'm excited to join an organization helping companies with digital transformations and modernizing payments solutions and supply chains," added Mr. Green. "This is a complex period for businesses operating internationally and with a high number of touchpoints with stakeholders. I look forward to working with the leadership team to accomplish our expansion goals while continuing to provide the highest level of service to our customers and partners."

Mr. Green earned his M.B.A. from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, a J.D. from Northwestern University's Pritzker School of Law and a B.S. in Marketing from Indiana University, where upon graduating he spent a brief stint in the National Football League as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. He has led multiple legal departments domestically and internationally and in his current role is based in Corcentric's Illinois office.

Corcentric is a global provider of business spend management and revenue management software and services for mid-market and Fortune 1000 businesses. Corcentric delivers software, advisory services, and payments focused on reducing costs, optimizing working capital, and unlocking revenue. To learn more, please visit corcentric.com.

