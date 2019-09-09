Corcentric COO Matt Clark Addresses the Growing ROI of B2B Payments

"P2P automation stands out as an incredible opportunity for the C-level executive to implement transformative strategies," said Matt Clark . "Digital solutions for areas like accounts payable and accounts receivable not only reduce operational costs, speed up response times, and improve the quality of outcomes, but enable organizations to generate growth and innovation across the enterprise."

Making the Business Case: How to Monetize the Value of B2B Payments, is a focused panel discussion that Matt will participate in with other industry leaders. A recent report that Corcentric sponsored along with PYMNTS, The Payables Friction Index, quantifies how digitizing the P2P process not only delivers enterprise-wide savings and positions businesses for growth, but pushes past a crisis of inertia in financial processing. Matt will share in the discussion with panelists Anupam Sinha, Citi Global Head of Domestic Payments, Ajay Adiseshann, PayMate Founder and CEO, and Steve Brown, Fiserv EVP of Billing, Payment and Communication Solutions.

The forum will be held at Pier Sixty: the Lighthouse, in New York City's Chelsea section on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Matt's panel takes place at 3:45 PM ET. To speak with Matt following his presentation, contact Kellyann Zuzulo at kzuzulo@corcentric.com or 856-406-3737.

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading provider of source-to-pay and order-to-cash solutions for businesses in the United States and Europe. Corcentric's procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions empower companies to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Corcentric was named a 2019 '50 Providers to Know' by Spend Matters and a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation 2019. Since 1996, more than 6,000 customers from the middle market to the Fortune 1000 have used Corcentric to reduce costs and improve working capital. Learn more at corcentric.com .

Media Contacts Kellyann Zuzulo

Director of Communications P (800) 608-0809 (856) 406-3737 corcentric.com kzuzulo@corcentric.com

SOURCE Corcentric

Related Links

http://www.corcentric.com

