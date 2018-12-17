Corcentric Expands Partnership with Conversion Technologies International (CTI)

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcentric, a fast-growing provider of procurement and financial process automation solutions, recently expanded its partnership with Conversion Technologies International (CTI), a full-service document and image conversion center, to include Corcentric's Accounts Payable Automation Solution, Cor360 Approval Workflow, as an offering for those CTI customers who implement document scanning but still use a manual accounts payable process. The relationship marks the continued integration of Corcentric's solution with CTI as a way to provide customers with smarter technology that optimizes the invoice-to-payment process. https://www.corcentric.com/accounts-payable-automation/approval-workflow/

"We are pleased to build upon our relationship with CTI for a complementary offering that not only makes smart business sense for the customer, but illustrates the value of a seamless collaboration between companies," said Matt Clark, President & COO at Corcentric.

"This partnership with Corcentric enables us to provide our customers with 'one-stop shopping' for their document management. As a result, we strengthen our reputation as a trusted advisor in all matters relating to document management and processing," said Larry Skinner, CTI Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading provider of procurement and finance solutions that transform how companies purchase, pay, and get paid. Corcentric's procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions empower companies to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Since 1996, more than 6,000 customers from the middle market to the Fortune 1000 have used Corcentric to reduce costs and improve working capital. Learn more at corcentric.com.

