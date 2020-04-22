Corcentric Named to Spend Matters 50 Providers to Know / Watch List for Fourth Consecutive Year

Spend Matters 50 Providers to Know highlights firms that are considered best-in-class in the procurement and supply chain market, leading the charge on new technologies and setting industry standards in strategic advisory and managed services. Spend Matters routinely reviews the latest procurement technology and service offerings to help organizations make wise and effective vendor selection decisions.

"We are proud and excited to be recognized yet again by Spend Matters, and included in 2020 50 Providers to Know , our second year after graduating from the prestigious 50 Providers to Watch list," said Matt Clark, President and COO of Corcentric. "Achieving this continuous recognition — especially this year as we fully integrate the vast breadth of offerings gained from the Source One, Netsend and Determine acquisitions — is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to helping customers and suppliers meet their highly complex challenges and achieve sustainable business results. That focus is even more important right now as we assist companies in their business continuity efforts during the global Covid-19 pandemic. Corcentric is constantly striving to innovate and refine the possibilities across source-to-pay, order-to-cash, and fleet solutions capabilities, and this acknowledgement from Spend Matters shows we're on the right path."

The 50 Providers to Know lists are the result of deep analysis and corroboration among all Spend Matters analysts and reflect the publication's unbiased, independent view of the organizations to know and watch. Companies named as 50 Providers to Know are independently selected, with a focus on innovation, market presence, tech competency and solution delivery.

"Corcentric has through its acquisitions of Determine and Source One Management Services created a very compelling source-to-pay offering, especially for the mid-market, with some unique capabilities. The combination of Determine's Cloud Platform, Corcentric's AP automation, and financing solutions forms a suite with broad, flexible, and in many areas deep S2P functionality. Add Source One's managed sourcing services on top of that and you have something that few other vendors can match in-house."

Spend Matters also focuses on providers through their rigorous SolutionMap evaluation process. Corcentric company Determine recently swept across six categories in the Spring/Q1 2020 SolutionMaps , ranking in all procurement categories.

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a global provider of market-leading source-to-pay, order-to-cash, and fleet solutions. From the mid-market to Fortune 1000 businesses, Corcentric delivers strategic advisory, technology, and managed services focused on reducing costs to improve working capital. Corcentric was named a 2020 '50 Providers to Know' by Spend Matters, a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation 2019, and a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Source-To-Contract Suites, Q4 2019. Since 1996, thousands of companies have trusted Corcentric's expert team and its suite of world-class solutions to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Learn more at corcentric.com.

About Spend Matters — Solution Intelligence for Procurement

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner. Spend Matters is owned and managed by Azul Partners Inc.

Contact:

Kate Freer

(856) 382-4713

[email protected]

SOURCE Corcentric

Related Links

http://www.corcentric.com

