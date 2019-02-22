Corcentric Recognized as Leader in 2019 ePayables Technology Advisor from Ardent Partners

CHERRY HILL, N.J., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcentric, a fast-growing provider of procurement and financial process automation solutions, has been ranked as a Leader in the 2019 ePayables Technology Advisor research report from Ardent Partners. The results showcase a number of Corcentric's strengths for mid-market and large enterprise organizations, including high scores with respect to smart invoice pre-approval validation capabilities and for companies looking for full P2P (procure-to-pay) capabilities.

"Based upon its solutions and provider strength rankings, Corcentric deserves strong consideration from any mid-sized enterprise considering an AP (accounts payable) automation project. Its solution can also dovetail nicely into both smaller and larger market segments, depending upon the specific needs of the client," notes the Ardent Partners research. "Additionally, the company deserves special consideration with the following customer scenarios: larger AP organizations with limited international requirements, enterprises with capital equipment, fleet, and warehouse management requirements, and full P2P opportunities in the mid-market."

The research notes that Corcentric delivers a well-rounded ePayables solution for the receipt and processing of invoices. The strength of the solutions resides in the core AP functionality, which helps companies accomplish high levels of automation in a straightforward and intuitive manner. A step further, Corcentric provides role-based user dashboards that streamline the delivery of information and data appropriate to the employee using the solution.

"Our customer and partner base continues to grow as they seek the value, efficiencies, and cost savings that automating and digitizing AP and procurement functions enable," commented Matt Clark, President and COO, Corcentric. "It's great to see our team's hard work validated by an independent research and advisory firm like Ardent Partners. We've had tremendous momentum during the first quarter of this year as we've moved into a new headquarters to accommodate our rapid growth, achieved numerous industry accolades, and announced major industry acquisitions that further bolster our suite of products and help us establish more of an international presence."

While AP is too often de-prioritized by boards and leadership, it's an integral part of doing business. Modern solutions provide critical data to run analytics and see where there is room for improvement. Finance teams nationwide are upskilling their workforces and playing a more strategic role in revenue efforts. Corcentric's solutions are helping companies achieve these goals by enabling users to get the information they need, quickly and easily.

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading provider of procurement and finance solutions that transform how companies purchase, pay, and get paid. Corcentric's procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions empower companies to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Corcentric was named a 2018 '50 Providers to Watch' by Spend Matters and a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automations 2019. Since 1996, more than 6,000 customers from the middle market to the Fortune 1000 have used Corcentric to reduce costs and improve working capital. Learn more at corcentric.com.

