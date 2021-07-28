Corcoran Announces Entrance Into St Barth

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group, LLC today announced the continuation of its global expansion by welcoming its second Caribbean affiliate, Corcoran St Barth, located in the French West Indies. The announcement made by Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group, marks the 13th firm to join Corcoran's affiliate network since it began just 18 months ago.

The creation of Corcoran St Barth represents yet another milestone in the brand's expansion and adds an increased Caribbean presence to Corcoran's rapidly growing network. As the demand for a second home remains steady, and with St Barth serving as a desirable enclave for high-net-worth clientele, this distinguished secondary market is a strong fit for expansion – particularly given Corcoran's premium brand and 'Live Who You Are' philosophy.

"There is an indisputable beauty and vibrant energy to St Barth, and I'm thrilled that we are continuing the momentum of our collective growth with Corcoran St Barth as our second global affiliate," said Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group. "The island attracts discerning buyers and sellers from across the globe who are searching for something truly special. Extending our footprint to another distinguished second-home market will undoubtedly open doors for our entire network."

Corcoran St Barth is led by broker and CEO Guillaume de Corlieu, with support from marketing lead Olivia Zefel. Located in the capital of Gustavia, Corcoran St Barth is a leading organization serving the entirety of the island. Having started with a portfolio of just three homes in 2012, Corcoran St Barth specializes in high-end villa rentals, and in the past nine years, has expanded to include more than 180 notable properties, serving owners and rental clients alike.

"Corcoran is a leader in many dynamic real estate markets that are vital to both St Barth and our clients – we are incredibly proud to bring the brand to the 'little France of the Caribbean,'" said de Corlieu. "We are honored to be one of the first global affiliates in Corcoran's network, and I am eager to see what the future holds with the resources of such an esteemed brand behind us."

About The Corcoran Group

The Corcoran Group has been a leading residential real estate brand for nearly 50 years. Through its New York City, Hamptons, and South Florida brokerages, along with its rapidly growing affiliate network, the firm is home to more than 120 offices and more than 5,000 independent salespersons in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide. Corcoran agents earn and keep their clients' trust with an unwavering commitment to white-glove service, expertise, and integrity. In every market served, Corcoran helps you find the home that's just right for you. The Corcoran® brand comprises both offices owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Brokerage Group LLC and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.

SOURCE The Corcoran Group