Corcoran Expands Into Miami Market

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corcoran Group announced its further expansion in South Florida with the opening of a new Miami Beach office. News of the firm's entry into the Miami market was announced by Corcoran President and CEO, Pamela Liebman.

The opening of the Miami Beach office is Corcoran's latest foray into another dynamic Florida market. It increases Corcoran's portfolio of South Florida company-owned offices to four locations which include the market-leading Palm Beach and Delray Beach offices and the West Palm Beach office, which recently opened in May 2019.

"Corcoran's presence in South Florida is growing. It is the perfect time for Corcoran to enter the Miami market as more and more people come to live in Florida, which has one of the fastest growing populations in the country," commented Pamela Liebman. "The advantages of owning a Florida residence keep mounting. There is an influx of buyers from other states and other countries looking to purchase a home and enjoy the many benefits homeownership offers in South Florida."

She continued, "With the opening of the Miami Beach office, Corcoran is now able to meet the high client demand for homes in the Miami area. And, we won't be stopping with Miami Beach. Florida is a big state with big opportunities."

Liebman also announced a top Miami Beach realtor, Julian Johnston, has joined Corcoran and will be based out of the Miami Beach office. Johnston is a highly regarded member of the Miami brokerage community, with more than $500 million worth of luxury real estate sold throughout his career. He is recognized as a premier specialist in Miami luxury waterfront property sales and, most recently, closed the sale of a waterfront Miami Beach home for $28 million.

"It is an honor to become affiliated with Corcoran. So many of my clients – from U.S. and international markets – are familiar with the Corcoran brand. They recognize the advantages a powerful brand brings," said Johnston. "They know its reputation for servicing clients is at the highest level and its marketing of premier luxury properties is unmatched. It is an unbeatable combination, which will benefit any client looking to buy or sell a home in the Miami market. Joining Corcoran is the best move I can make for my clients, for my business, and for me."

The Corcoran Miami Beach office is located near Lincoln Road at 1688 Meridian Avenue in the heart of the highly desirable South Beach neighborhood. The office features floor to ceiling windows with iconic Miami views, and will accommodate 30 agents.

