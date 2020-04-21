Corcoran Further Expands Florida Footprint With Newest Affiliate, Corcoran Reverie

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corcoran Group, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand and leading real estate brand operating in the luxury markets of New York City, the Hamptons, Palm Beach, Miami Beach, Orlando, San Francisco, Lake Tahoe, and Reno, today announced the launch of its newest affiliate, Corcoran Reverie. The announcement was made virtually by Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group. This is the fourth Corcoran affiliate to launch in the U.S. since the start of the year, and the first affiliate to be launched virtually.

Corcoran Reverie, which is comprised of the two firms formerly known as Hilary & Reverie and 30A Realty, specializes in locations across the Florida panhandle and further establishes Corcoran's foothold in the state of Florida. The firm is led by Hilary Farnum-Fasth, former Hilary & Reverie brokerage founder and owner.

"Corcoran shines in Florida, and we couldn't be happier to have Corcoran Reverie joining our Florida family," said Corcoran President & CEO Pamela Liebman. "As we continue to expand our presence across the U.S. and around the world, equally as important as entering new markets is strengthening where we're already doing business. I know the Corcoran Reverie team, with its inimitable leadership and dedicated agents, will truly shine across the Florida panhandle and provide unparalleled real estate service to the region."

The more than 80 Corcoran Reverie agents serve both buyers and sellers, primarily in the luxury second-home market, in 30A beach communities and surrounding areas including: WaterSound Beach, Rosemary Beach, Alys Beach, Seaside, Watercolor, Grayton Beach, Seagrove, Inlet Beach, Dune Allen, Gulf Place, Blue Mountain Beach, Seacrest, Point Washington, Santa Rosa Beach, Miramar Beach, Sandestin, Destin, and Panama City Beach. The firm's offerings extend beyond standard real estate services – including an in-house developer with extensive knowledge of the Emerald Coast market.

"We chose to partner with Corcoran because we felt connectivity with their culture on both a domestic and a global level," said Corcoran Reverie co-owner Hilary Farnum-Fasth. "We wanted to take what we've built and partner with their strength in technology, marketing, and unparalleled work in multiple luxury markets to provide optimal value to our agents and their business."

"I could not be more thrilled to merge the history, experience and expertise of 30A Realty with Hilary & Reverie to establish Corcoran Reverie," said Corcoran Reverie partner Jacob Watkins. "Corcoran Reverie will bring to the market a level of knowledge, service, and luxury that cannot be matched in Northwest Florida. This team represents the preeminent brokers and agents along the Emerald Coast, and we are so looking forward to continuing to serve our customers and clients as Corcoran Reverie."

