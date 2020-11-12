Corcoran Global Living, Affiliate of The Corcoran Group, Establishes Footing in Los Angeles as Part of Ongoing West Coast Expansion

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, LLC, announced that it has further expanded its presence in the California luxury real estate market by establishing operations in Los Angeles to be led by Peter Lorimer, formerly owner/CEO of PLG Estates. Adding more than 200 associates into its family of real estate professionals, Corcoran Global Living continues to broaden its market share and consumer reach across the West Coast. The firm now has more than 1,000 affiliated real estate agents across 34 offices, with annual combined sales of nearly $5 billion.

"This is a milestone we are incredibly excited to reach, and we're very proud to finally establish ourselves in the dynamic L.A. region," commented Michael Mahon, CEO and Founder of Corcoran Global Living. "We've accomplished truly significant expansion in this first year as Corcoran Global Living, particularly in California, and I can't wait to see how our newest associates work with our wider network to deliver the best possible client service."

Today's announcement advances Corcoran Global Living's broad footing across California and in the broader region. As part of CGL, associates will now have access to a variety of resources, support, technology, referral opportunities, and wide brand recognition among both industry peers and the public. In further supporting Lorimer's vision for growth across the Los Angeles market, district office managers include well-known industry leaders: Nick Spirtos, District Manager for Beverly Hills, and Tom Swanson and Sherry Sada, District Managers for the L.A. beach cities.

"We've really been looking forward to establishing Corcoran in the Los Angeles region, and I'm so pleased that our network now extends to such a vital city on the West Coast," said Pamela Liebman, President & CEO of Corcoran. "We've prided ourselves on our East Coast footprint since our inception, so it's a natural and very important next step for us to make this mark in the west."

"We are a fiercely driven company with a very defined and progressive culture. Aligning with CGL has allowed our ship to become part of a fleet of fellow freethinkers where expression and creativity is encouraged," said Peter Lorimer, CEO of PLG Estates, now partner and Vice President of Sales at Corcoran Global Living. "In this next stage, there is untapped, fresh opportunity and we intend to seize it for both our agents and our clients."

Los Angeles, as the bedrock of "creative commerce", has attracted some of the most talented and successful individuals from all industries. From Downtown to the beach, and from the Valley to the Hills, the region is a top destination for the luxury and seasonal vacation home market. The wider California and west coast connection is bolstered by Corcoran Global Living's market reach in the region and is a powerful benefit to their clientele.

