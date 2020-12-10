Corcoran Global Living Expands California Footprint Across Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties with Multiple Offices

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Global Living, a franchise affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC, welcomed several new partners in its fast-growing footprint in Southern California. This latest expansion reaches into San Bernardino county and additional communities in Los Angeles county, including the luxury coastal community of Manhattan Beach and the inland communities of Palmdale and Downey. Adding more than 400 associates into its family of real estate professionals, Corcoran Global Living continues to broaden its market share and consumer reach across the West Coast. The firm now has nearly 1,500 associates across 42 offices, with annual combined sales of more than $6 billion.

"We're energized to be closing out the year as one of the fastest growing brokerages on the West Coast with our latest expansion into San Bernardino county and furthering our presence across Los Angeles into Manhattan Beach, Palmdale and Downey with these successful partners," said Michael Mahon, CEO and Founder of Corcoran Global Living. "We're proud of the level of growth we've achieved in this first year as Corcoran Global Living, and we'll aim to continue it well into 2021. Together, we're building something truly unique by bringing together talented, liked-minded professionals who are committed to making a difference in the communities we call home. Our culture continues to attract the best top producing associates and team leaders in the markets we serve."

Today's announcement advances Corcoran Global Living's footing across Southern California and the West Coast. In San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties, this latest expansion includes the leadership of Danny Morel and Anthony Morel of Avance Real Estate in Rancho Cucamonga, Jason Lucero and Oscar Mendoza of LMM Real Estate in Downey, and Jose Zavalza of ZMR Real Estate in Palmdale, all previously operating under the Intero franchise. These individuals, all with a wealth of industry experience, join as partners at Corcoran Global Living.

"This is a major milestone for us, and we couldn't be happier that we're joining such a powerhouse brokerage," said Anthony Morel, speaking on behalf of the San Bernardino/Los Angeles group. "We've always run a people-oriented company focused primarily on training. Being part of CGL allows us to carry on our values while upgrading our offering to our agents, which is of the utmost importance to us," continued Morel, now Partner and District V.P. of Sales at Corcoran Global Living.

The growth in Manhattan Beach is heralded by John Chuka, Owner/Founder of NW Real Estate Brokers. The local leadership is further enhanced with industry veterans, Tom Swanson and Sherry Sada, who joined the company as part of the L.A. launch in November and will be expanding the growth across the beach cities of Los Angeles. Peter Lorimer, former Owner/Founder of PLG Estates and now Partner/V.P. of Sales with Corcoran Global Living, is leading the entire sales operation and growth across Los Angeles county. With these additions to the Corcoran Global Living family, CGL now has strong market presence in some of the most sought-after communities in Southern California – from Manhattan Beach to Santa Monica and in Northern California – from San Francisco and Silicon Valley to the world-class Napa Valley Wine Region.

"The Corcoran brand has become widely recognized in California with the growth of Corcoran Global Living, and is well-matched with the upscale beach cities where we live and work," commented John Chuka of the Manhattan Beach location. "With top-notch technology, business coaching, and referral opportunities, I'm confident that CGL will help our agents surpass their business goals."

"Our growth in California this year with Corcoran Global Living is something I'm very proud of, and hope to see even more of it next year," said Pamela Liebman, President & CEO of Corcoran. "Now that we're in Los Angeles, having strong teams in key places like San Bernardino and Manhattan Beach allows us to continue top client service in more specialized and specific regions – whether it's a new adventure near Route 66 or a second home with ocean views."

About The Corcoran Group

The Corcoran Group has been a leading residential real estate brand for nearly 50 years. Through its New York City, Hamptons, and South Florida brokerages, along with its rapidly growing affiliate network, the firm is home to more than 90 offices and 4,000 independent salespersons in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide. Corcoran agents earn and keep their clients' trust with an unwavering commitment to white-glove service, expertise, and integrity. In every market served, Corcoran helps you find the home that's just right for you. Live who you are®. The Corcoran® brand comprises both offices owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Brokerage Group LLC and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the California and Nevada markets with 42 strategically located offices in Northern California, Southern California and Reno/Lake Tahoe. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its very loyal customer base, with nearly 1,500 dedicated, professional agents and gross annual sales of over $6 billion. With a forward-thinking leadership team and deep roots in real estate and notable private investment backing, Corcoran Global Living is poised for exponential growth into additional metro areas in the states where they operate. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients' highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

