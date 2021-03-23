Corcoran Group Launches Newest Affiliate, Corcoran Baer & McIntosh

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group, LLC today announced the launch of its newest affiliate, Corcoran Baer & McIntosh, based in Nyack, New York. The announcement was made via virtual appearance by Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group. This is the second Corcoran affiliate to launch since the start of the year – just weeks after the one-year anniversary of the successful launch of Corcoran's affiliate program.

Corcoran Baer & McIntosh specializes in locations across New York (Rockland and Orange Counties) and northern New Jersey. With more than 50 agents across four offices, Corcoran Baer & McIntosh is led by Debbie Blankfort, with support from Adam Blankfort, the firm's technology specialist and leader of the 'Ask Adam' team.

"Launching Corcoran Baer & McIntosh is a perfect opportunity to expand our Northeast operations," said Corcoran President & CEO Pamela Liebman. "I respect the dedication that Debbie and Adam have for our industry and am confident they will use that enthusiasm to continue to foster the best possible growth environment for all of their agents. I couldn't be happier to welcome them to the Corcoran family."

As a locally-owned and operated real estate company since 1979 specializing in high-end unique homes, Corcoran Baer & McIntosh is proud to have closed the two highest sales transactions in Nyack in 2020.1 The firm also prides itself on sophisticated, world-class marketing.

"Joining Corcoran was a no-brainer for us, because we always knew that we wanted to grow our business with truly exceptional people who possess integrity, intelligence, and a strong work ethic," said Debbie Blankfort, broker-owner for Corcoran Baer & McIntosh. "Over the years, we've discussed how much we admired Corcoran and how we felt that our cultures were tightly aligned, so to be here today is a thrilling, full-circle moment. I have no doubt that our wonderful people, who are now part of the wider Corcoran community, will maintain this outlook as we continue to grow."

1 Source: OneKey MLS – Nyack Sales 2020

About The Corcoran Group

The Corcoran Group has been a leading residential real estate brand for nearly 50 years. Through its New York City, Hamptons, and South Florida brokerages, along with its rapidly growing affiliate network, the firm is home to more than 100 offices and 4,200 independent salespersons in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide. Corcoran agents earn and keep their clients' trust with an unwavering commitment to white-glove service, expertise, and integrity. In every market served, Corcoran helps you find the home that's just right for you. Live who you are®. The Corcoran® brand comprises both offices owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Brokerage Group LLC and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com .

SOURCE The Corcoran Group

Related Links

www.realogycorporation.net

