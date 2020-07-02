Corcoran Grows In New York State Through Addition Of Newest Affiliate, Corcoran Country Living

NEW YORK, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group, LLC today announced the launch of its newest affiliate, Corcoran Country Living – based in New York's Hudson Valley. The announcement was made virtually by Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group. This is the sixth Corcoran affiliate to launch in the U.S. since the start of the year, and the second affiliate to be launched in a virtual fashion since the start of remote work.

Corcoran Country Living, established by the acquisition of the firm formerly known as Paula Redmond Real Estate by longtime Corcoran agents Jason Karadus and Marie-Claire Gladstone, specializes in locations across the Hudson Valley – including Dutchess, Columbia, and Ulster counties. The addition of Corcoran Country Living further establishes Corcoran's presence in its home state of New York – and with more than 20 agents across two offices in the Rhinebeck and Millbrook villages, the firm is led by partners Jason Karadus and Marie-Claire Gladstone.

"We are truly ecstatic to be adding to the Corcoran family here in our home state of New York," said Corcoran President & CEO Pamela Liebman. "The Hudson Valley is a region we've had our eye on for quite some time now, so to have some terrific agents joining us who are already very well-versed in the area, and to have the opportunity for our New York City and East End agents to expand their referral business is a win-win."

The creation of Corcoran Country Living represents a natural expansion for the firm into what is a top second-home market for many. Paula Redmond Real Estate owner Paula Redmond will remain with Corcoran Country Living as an associate broker, and will assist in continuing the close-knit and collaborative culture within Corcoran Country Living as she has done with her existing brokerage for more than 17 years.

"As New York City's preeminent real estate firm and an extremely well-respected and recognizable brand, Corcoran's arrival to the Hudson Valley will reach an unprecedented number of city-based buyers and sellers through its network – particularly since in our experience, the vast majority of all sales transactions over $750,000 in the Hudson Valley region involve a New York City-based buyer, seller, or both," said Corcoran Country Living co-owner Jason Karadus. "As Corcoran Country Living, we will be an inimitable presence in the region and in the state in general, and we're thrilled for what this will bring to our agents and the broader Corcoran operation."

"I have worked for Corcoran as an agent for many years and truly believe it will be the largest and most recognizable luxury real estate brand in the Hudson Valley," said Marie-Claire Gladstone, Corcoran Country Living co-owner. "I'm honored to be a part of this new endeavor in one of the most beautiful parts of our great state. We're incredibly grateful to Paula Redmond for her dedication to this undertaking and all she'll continue to bring to Corcoran Country Living."

