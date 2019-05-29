Corcoran Ranked No. 1 Ultra-Luxury Brokerage Firm In Hamptons

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corcoran Group, the leading residential real estate brokerage firm, has been ranked the No. 1 Ultra-Luxury Brokerage Firm on the East End of Long Island, NY market.

The firm took the top spot on The Real Deal ranking with $366 million in East End sales in a 12-month period. The East End market includes the Hamptons and communities of Long Island's South Fork, North Fork and Shelter Island.

Corcoran had three of the top ten ranked Ultra-Luxury Agents, more agents than any other East End brokerage firm. Gary DePersia held the No. 3 ranking with sales of $83.6 million, followed by Tim Davis, who ranked No. 5 with sales of $78.2 million, and Susan Breitenbach ranked at No. 9 with $43.2 million in sales.

Corcoran President & CEO, Pamela Liebman, commented on the ranking results, "Corcoran East End agents achieve phenomenal sales results every year. It comes as no surprise that with their unmatched level of client service, dedication, market expertise and deep community connections, they put Corcoran at the top of the market year after year. Their performance is nothing short of remarkable and it is a privilege to work with such extraordinary and committed professionals."

The Real Deal ranking is based on closed sales of single-family East End, Long Island homes priced $10 million and above during the 12-month period of April 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019.

The Corcoran Group, a leading residential real estate brokerage company in New York City, operates 40 offices with 2,200 sales associates serving Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Hamptons, the North Fork, Shelter Island, Delray Beach, West Palm Beach and Palm Beach, Fla. The Corcoran Group is part of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company and a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) that operates Realogy's company-owned real estate brokerage offices. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.

