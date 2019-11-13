Corcoran South Florida Expansion Continues

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran, the leading residential real estate firm, today announced that it has opened a new office located in Florida's Bal Harbour/Surfside neighborhood. News of the firm's continued expansion in the South Florida market was announced by Corcoran President and CEO, Pamela Liebman.

This newest office opening increases Corcoran's South Florida presence to five company-owned office locations which include Palm Beach, Delray Beach, West Palm Beach, Miami Beach and now Bal Harbour/Surfside. The West Palm Beach, Miami Beach and Bal Harbour/Surfside offices all opened within the past six months.

Remarking on Corcoran's increasing Florida foot print, Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of Corcoran, said, "We are delighted to bring the Corcoran brand to Bal Harbor and Surfside, two of Florida's most dynamic communities. With the opening of Corcoran's fifth Florida office we can better meet growing buyer demand for Florida homes as the population of Florida continues to expand, especially in the South Florida market." Liebman continued, "It is my great honor and pleasure to announce that Silvia Sabates Coltrane, founder and CEO of Real Estate Transactions International (RETI) has joined Corcoran along with RETI's top performing agents. Silvia is an established force in the Miami luxury real estate market as well as the new development field with over three decades of tremendous success in luxury real estate sales and new development projects, including residential, hotel and mixed-use properties. We are thrilled to have Silvia join us as a colleague and welcome her and her team of agents to the Corcoran family."

On the news, Silvia Sabates Coltrane commented, "The opportunity to work with Corcoran presents exciting prospects for expanding and enhancing our business. It enables us to provide the best real estate experience for our clients, especially our international clients. Florida has become highly attractive for both individuals and for businesses looking to capitalize on the advantages of property ownership and investment in South Florida." She continued, "The power of the Corcoran brand, nationally recognized as a leader in the real estate industry, brings enormous added value to our clients and to each sales transaction. We are thrilled to be a part of Corcoran and look forward to a very bright and very busy future together."

The newest Corcoran office is located at the intersection of the Bal Harbour and Surfside neighborhoods, at 9537 Harding Avenue, Surfside, Florida.

The Corcoran Group

The Corcoran Group, a leading residential real estate brokerage company in New York City, operates 40 offices with 2,200 sales associates serving Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Hamptons, the North Fork of Long Island and Shelter Island, N.Y., Bal Harbour/Surfside, Delray Beach, Miami Beach, Palm Beach and West Palm Beach, Fla. The Corcoran Group is part of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company and a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) that operates Realogy's company-owned real estate brokerage offices. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.

