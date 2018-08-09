Cordant Awarded SAMHSA Certification for Ninth Continuous Year: Company Doubles Down on Quality Control in Support of Patient Care

DENVER, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordant Health Solutions™, which provides innovative tools for monitoring behavioral health and chronic pain through its unique pharmacy and drug testing programs, is pleased to announce the renewal of its Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) certification for its forensic drug testing program that enables Cordant to test specimens for federal agencies.

Cordant has successfully met the strict standards for SAMHSA certification continuously since April 2009 and is currently one of only 27 toxicology companies to hold this certification, one of the most rigorous quality control certification programs in forensic testing.

As evidence of the company's dedication to operational excellence, Cordant is also accredited by the College of American Pathologists for forensic drug testing (CAP FDT), which has stringent requirements for screening and confirmation testing, quality control, and external and internal chain-of-custody procedures which focuses on law enforcement testing.

Cordant is also one of only two toxicology companies outside of California to attain a California license for methadone testing, a medication used in the treatment of opioid use disorder. In addition, Cordant is CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified and is licensed for clinical testing in many states, including New York.

"Quality control programs like SAMHSA and CAP FDT, CAP and CLIA challenge us to maintain the highest level of analytical precision and accuracy and ensure that test results are both accurate and reliable. Our emphasis is always on continuous quality improvement," said Richard Stripp, Ph.D., chief scientific and technical officer at Cordant. "We view strict internal acceptance criteria as table stakes when it comes to patient results. Test results are not just numbers in a file — they affect lives. We take that responsibility very seriously."

About Cordant

Based in Denver, Cordant Health Solutions™ (www.cordantsolutions.com) provides innovative tools for monitoring behavioral health, chronic pain and criminal justice cases. Our unique pharmacy and drug testing programs provide accurate, actionable results to protect prescribers, hold patients accountable and optimize quality of life.

As a leader in rigorous quality standards, Cordant is committed to developing groundbreaking solutions for payers, clinicians and organizations involved with substance use disorder, criminal justice and pain management. Cordant is one of the only healthcare companies that offers monitoring and risk assessment tools through its innovative drug testing options and full-service, high-touch pharmacies, which specialize in the complex management and dispensing of controlled substances. Cordant's testing protocols and digital case-management tools help clients become more efficient and effective in using drug testing programs to monitor patient adherence, reduce risk and improve patient outcomes.

Media Contact:



Tiffany Tuetken



303-570-4585



ttuetken@cordanths.com



cordantsolutions.com

